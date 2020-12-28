The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will get the smartphone-enabled turn-by-turn navigation feature

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is set to receive a minor model year update and the prototype has been spotted testing in Chennai again. While there are no significant visual changes to the motorcycle, it will incorporate new features.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan – What’s new?

While it is not visible in this spy shot, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is equipped with the Tripper Navigation feature that debuted on the recently launched Meteor. The Tripper Navigation is essentially a smartphone-enabled turn-by-turn navigation system.

So, it is reasonable to expect an updated instrument cluster with at least one small circular dial with colour display for navigation just like the one of Meteor 350. Going with previous Royal Enfield updates, it is reasonable to expect new colour themes.

The spy shot above is credit to automotive enthusiast Hidayath, who managed to click it while the motorcycle was on test in Adyar, Chennai. The rider of the Himalayan on test was wearing Royal Enfield accessories – shoes, jacket, gloves and helmet.

Specifications

When it comes to engine specifications, we don’t expect any major changes since the 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine received BS6 emissions upgrade not long ago. We are expecting the motor to make headway in the refinement department. In its current state of tune, the fuel-injected motor has 24.3 hp and 32 Nm of torque. The 5-speed gearbox will be carried forward.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be introduced in within the first quarter of next year. The retro classic specialist is also gearing up for a comprehensive product launch campaign in 2021. The eagerly awaited next generation Classic 350 based on the new J Platform is slated to introduced in the first half of next year. It will soon be followed by more new models in the 350 cc space. A flagship 650 cc cruiser based on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 platform is also in advanced stages of development.

Himalayan’s market performance

In November 2020, the adventure tourer managed to clock 1,550 units at a YoY growth of 95%. The KTM 250 family which includes the Adventure variant as well found 1,590 takers. In comparison, its rival Bajaj Dominar 400 posted sales of 856 units. With the two wheeler industry in general showing signs of improvement, the Himalayan is expected to maintain its sales momentum. The upcoming update would go a long way in enhancing its appeal.

Royal Enfield has been the undisputed leader of the Indian medium displacement motorcycle segment and we don’t see any formidable threat from its rivals in the foreseeable future. If you’re a Royal Enfield fan, 2021 will have a lot of interesting things in store for you.