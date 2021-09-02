2021 Force Gurkha Dealer Showcase Starts Next Week – New Spy Shots

Apart from multiple styling revisions on its exterior, the new Force Gurkha will also feature a completely updated interior

The new generation Force Gurkha has always been under the shadows of India’s premier affordable off-roader Mahindra Thar but is equally, if not more, capable of taking on undulated paths. The SUV made its first appearance as a pre-production concept in the last edition of Auto Expo in February 2020.

Ever since then, its launch has been continuously delayed due to various reasons but most notably due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, test mules of the compact off-roader were frequently spotted on roads over the past few months. Recently, Force Motors teased the updated Gurkha on social media hinting at its imminent launch.

With its launch around corners, the SUV continues to be spotted testing conducting pre-launch trials. Previous and recent spy shots have confirmed that there won’t be any significant changes in the design of Gurkha albeit a few subtle styling revisions.

The new Gurkha will reportedly be available in two derivatives- three-door and five-door. Initially, the former will be launched and as per sources will only be offered in four forward-facing seats. Dealer showcase is scheduled from 6-7 Sep 2021.

Updated Exterior Styling

The five-door version of Gurkha will be launched at a later stage and might offer a different configuration. It will feature a longer wheelbase and will compete against the five-door variants of Thar and Maruti Jimny currently under development. The new Gurkha retains its signature rugged appeal and boxy design. Upfront, it gets a pair of familiar round LED headlamps with circular LED DRLs.

The SUV gets a new front grille and a redesigned bumper which accentuates its brawny appearance. The reprofiled front bumper also houses a pair of new fog lamps and a rectangular air dam at centre. The SUV retains its boxy silhouette with upright pillars and a flat roofline. A snorkel is seen coming from the side of its clamshell bonnet for improved water wading capabilities.

The massively flared wheel arches wrapped around by thick blacked-out claddings further enhance the ruggedness of the utility vehicle. The wheel arches are filled up with newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels shod by thick profile tyres. The upcoming iteration of Gurkha will be offered in new colour options, some of them carrying a dual-tone theme with a black roof.

In the latest spy pics, orange and dark green monotone colour schemes are on display. Other exterior highlights include horizontally repositioned taillamps, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and a wider window panel at rear. Being a lifestyle vehicle, Gurkha also gets the provision of a heavy-duty luggage rack on the roof and a ladder on the side. Interiors of Gurkha will also be overhauled with a completely new layout and more features on offer.

Updated Powertrain

Powering the new Gurkha will be a BS6 updated Mercedes Benz OM616-derived 2.6-litre diesel engine which can return an output of 89 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard which will send power to all four wheels via a low-range transfer case.