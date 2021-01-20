2021 Force Gurkha Facelift Spied Testing On Video – Launch Soon

Updated Force Gurkha is expected to hit showrooms in India in the first half of 2021

Force Gurkha Facelift is taking an awful lot of time to hit showrooms. The updated iteration of the compact off-roader was first unveiled at the last edition of AutoExpo held in February 2020. Since then it has spotted testing on roads on multiple occasions although no word has been out on its expected launch as of yet.

The updated Gurkha was recently spied testing again near Pune. The latest images are courtesy of automotive enthusiast Aman Kharat and the model spotted is most probably the base-spec trim of the SUV. The said test mule was not wearing any sort of camouflage and sported a standard white paint.

Exterior Design

The new Gurkha will retain its boxy design as the outgoing model although it has a considerable number of changes visible on its exterior. For starters, the front end of the facelifted Gurkha receives a new grille and front bumper.

The redesigned bumper also houses a pair of new fog lamps and a rectangular air dam at centre. It receives its signature turn indicators above its retro-styled round headlamps at the side of its clamp-shell bonnet. The bi-LED headlamps are complemented by integrated circular LED DRLs. A snorkel was seen coming from the side of its hood, for improved water wading capabilities.

At rear, it gets a wider window panel at tailgate while tail lamps have now been repositioned horizontally. A tailgate mounted spare wheel provides it with all the ruggedness and utilitarian look needed. A small ladder attached to the tailgate will help one access the luggage rack mounted on top of the roof.

On sides, instead of two separate panels, it now receives a single large glass panel. For better ventilation, horizontal slats have been provided on fenders. Being a lower-spec variant, the model seen in these pics sported standard steel rims instead of alloy wheels.

Interior & Features on offer

Inside the cabin as well, the layout will remain very much utilitarian although some modern features are bound to be offered. These include a dual-tone theme for its interior, a revised dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment unit and new control surfaces for the air-con system. However, the highlight of the cabin remains the new forward-facing rear seats.

Expected Powertrain Specs

There is still ambiguity regarding its engine specs although it is likely to be powered by a BS6 compliant Mercedes Benz OM616-derived 2.6-litre diesel engine which can return an output of 90 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque. Power can be sent to all four wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox with the help of a 4×4 low-range transfer case as standard. As usual, Gurkha facelift will sit on a conventional ladder on a frame chassis.

Upon its launch, it will compete directly with the very popular Mahindra Thar and like Thar, Gurkha will also sport a two-door design. No exact launch time has been revealed by the company as of yet. One can expect a launch price between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 13 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).