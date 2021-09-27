2021 Force Gurkha Launch Price Rs 13.6 Lakh – Rivals Thar SUV

Designed and developed on a new modular architecture platform, the new Force Gurkha comes in as a more premium offering as compared to its earlier counterpart

Force Motors has launched the new 2021 Gurkha SUV just ahead of the festive season. Arch rival to the Mahindra Thar, new Gurkha is a more premium offering over its earlier counterpart. It is priced from Rs 13.59 lakhs, ex-sh. Bookings are now open across India for an amount of Rs 25,000. Deliveries will commence from Dusshera day (15th October).

2021 Force Gurkha 4×4 – More Details

The second generation Force Gurkha gets an updated design and comes in loaded with state of the art features giving it a more premium appeal. It gets a wider and longer body. Its high strength C-in-C chassis and new coil spring suspension on all 4 wheels allows for the right balance and enhanced ride quality over varied surfaces, be it tarmac, rough road or off road conditions.

It stands 4,116mm in length, 1,812mm in width and 2,075mm in height, while it rides on a 2,400mm long wheelbase. The 2021 Gurkha comes in with five colour options of Red, Green, White, Orange and Grey. Exterior updates include circular LED headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, a redesigned front grille with distinctive Gurkha lettering and vertically positioned tail lamps along with LED stop lamp.

Sporty accents will extend to black ORVMs, a snorkel and blacked out roof rails with a rack to mount a tent while tow hooks are seen at the front and rear. The new Gurkha will ride on 16 inch steel wheels and receive black cladding on its front and rear bumpers along with flared wheel arches.

2021 Force Gurkha will sport a new logo replacing the ‘F-Logo’ seen on its earlier counterpart. This will show off the adventurous stance of the Gurkha with its capabilities across varying terrain and its capacity to be equally adept in all weather conditions. The Khukri in the brand logo has been moved from left to right and aligned in the same angle as the air intake snorkel.

2021 Force Gurkha Interiors

Interiors of the Force Gurkha have also undergone some changes with a new midnight black colour scheme, captain seats at the rear with arm rests instead of benches and comforts with all power windows and cup holders. It will also sport a new 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi digital instrument cluster with dials, a three spoke steering wheel and moulded floor mats.

Force Motors has also added new safety equipment to the Gurkha which is the only vehicle in its category to get full metal top offering best in class safety. It comes in with driver and co-passenger airbags, ISOFIX seating and ABS and EBD offered as standard. Safety equipment also includes central locking, speed sensing door locks, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and lead me home and lead me to Gurkha lamps.

Engine Specs

2021 Force Gurkha will be powered by a 2.6 liter turbocharged diesel engine offering 115 hp power and 350 Nm torque at 1,400-2,400 rpm making it easy to negotiate slopes of 35 degrees in 44x low first gear and also to wade through streams of upto 700mm depth. This motor could be mated to a 5-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission along with a 4WD system.

2021 Force Gurkha will come in with best in class warranty of 1.5 lakh kms/3 years and 4 free services. Servicing is in association with Auto Europa India which has over 6,200 touch points across the country. A 5 door version of the new Gurkha will be launched at a later stage to rival the upcoming 5 door versions of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.