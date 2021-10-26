2021 Force Gurkha SUV First Batch Delivery Starts – Mahindra Thar Rival

The 2021 Force Gurkha was launched last month at a starting price of Rs 13.6 lakh, ex-sh

The new Force Gurkha was initially showcased as the 2020 Auto Expo. It was due for launch soon afterwards, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, launch got delayed. After months of waiting, it was finally launched in Sep 2021.

2021 Force Gurkha SUV First Batch

As promised at the time of launch, deliveries of new 2021 Force Gurkha has now officially started across India. Owners of the first batch of new Force Gurkha 4×4 SUV have started taking delivery. Force Motors has shared photos of these owners on their social media.

New Gurkha is a rival to the Mahindra Thar, which has been a runaway success in India. Since its launch in Oct last year, Mahindra has registered over 75k bookings of the new Thar. But due to parts shortage, Mahindra has delivered about 25k units only till date. Many customers who booked Thar last year, are still awaiting delivery.

Force has not yet revealed the booking numbers of Gurkha. New Gurkha is a much improved SUV than before. The exteriors continue in a similar boxy stance as its earlier counterpart. It gets a new single slat front grille, circular headlamps, integrated LED DRLs and fog lamps along with turn indicators on its clamshell bonnet.

It gets iconic black snorkel intakes, luggage carrier, spare wheel mounted on its rear door, new rear bumpers with reflectors and vertical tail lamps while the new Gurkha sits on new 16 inch alloy wheels.

The interiors of the 2021 Force Gurkha sports more changes as compared to its exteriors. It gets a new dashboard design, central console and a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There is also a digital MID positioned between the tachometer and speedometer while other interior feature include 2 rows of forward facing seats and 2 side facing jump seats at the rear. Its safety features will include dual air bags, rear parking sensors and ABS and EBD as standard.

BS6 Compliant Engine

In its earlier format, the Force Gurkha came in with 2.2 liter and 2.6 liter diesel engine options in BS4 formats. At the time of launch, its 2021 receives a BS6 compliant 2.6 liter diesel engine making 90 hp power and 260 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox. It gets a 4WD system to tackle the toughest of terrains.

Just like Mahindra, Force is also working on a larger variant of Gurkha. It will be seen as a five door option, and get more space on the inside. It will take on the upcoming Thar 5 door as well as Jimny 5 door. These new SUVs are expected to be launched around 2024 or later.