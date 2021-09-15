2021 Force Gurkha SUV Price Reveal, Bookings Start On 27th Sep – Deliveries From 15th Oct

A 5-door version of the new-gen Gurkha will be launched at a later stage which will rival 5-door iterations of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny

After multiple teasers and spy shots across the internet, Force has officially unveiled the new generation Gurkha in its final production-spec form. The SUV is slated to go on sale later next month. Prices will be announced on 27th Sep 2021, while deliveries will start on Dusshera Day (15th Oct 2021).

The SUV made its first appearance as a pre-production concept in the last edition of Auto Expo in February 2020. Ever since then, its launch has been marred by continuous delays led mainly due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The compact off-roader continued to be spotted testing on roads in the meanwhile. The second-gen model undergoes subtle yet noticeable updates in design on its exterior while interiors have undergone significant changes as well.

Updated Exterior Design

For starters, Force has retained the rugged exterior of the previous-gen Gurkha in the latest iteration of the UV. This includes chunky front and rear bumpers accompanied by flared wheel arches covered by thick black claddings, a clamshell bonnet and a boxy silhouette in profile. The wheel arches are filled up with newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels shod by thick profile tyres.

Upfront, the new Gurkha gets a redesigned shark grille with the company emblem embossed at the centre. The grille is flanked by retro-style headlights which now come with bi-LED lightings and integrated circular LED DRLs.

The reprofiled front bumper also houses a pair of new fog lamps and a rectangular air dam at centre with provisions for a tow hook. The side profile also gets a larger rear glass panel along with a snorkel which can be fitted as an accessory.

The rear end of the SUV gets a flat tailgate with a spare wheel mounted on it. The redesigned taillamps are now vertically oriented. Other styling highlights include black ORVMs, a roof-mounted luggage carrier and a ladder on the tailgate, the latter two are most likely to be offered as accessories.

Updated Interiors

Some significant updates have taken place inside the cabin, the most prominent of all being the seating layout which now consists of forward-facing rear seats. The company has maintained the utilitarian feel of the old Gurkha intact inside the cabin of the new model as well. It offers best in class leg room, head room and elbow room plus over 500 litres of boot space.

Gurkha 2021 comes with new smart midnight black interiors complete with android and apple play compatible touch screen infotainment and navigation with true mirroring via USB. Charging ports are provided for all four occupants. It has a host of other convenience features offered for the first time on a Gurkha like steering column with tilt and telescopic adjustment, power windows, central locking, speed sensing door locks, rear parking sensors, single piece rear door with wipers, variable intermittent speed front wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, cornering lamps, lead me home and lead me to Gurkha.

Engine Specs & Drivetrain

Powering the new Gurkha will be a BS6 updated 2.6-litre diesel engine which cracks out 89 bhp and 250Nm @ 1400 – 2400 rpm. It will be paired with a 5-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission with cable shift and the hydraulically activated clutch with booster ensure effortless gear changes.

Power will be sent to all four wheels via a low-range transfer case. The new Gurkha will feature front and rear locking differential as well. It also offers best in class maneuverability with the shortest turning circle radius of just 5.65m. The SUV continues to ride on independent double wishbone suspension at front and a rigid axle at rear, with coil springs all around. Upon its launch, it will only have one direct rival in the form of Mahindra Thar.

Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, “Aligning with the changing customer expectations and aspirations, we have designed and developed the All-New Gurkha on a ground up, modular architecture platform and are confident that we shall now be able to appeal to a much wider audience who wish to own a vehicle that is suitable for both daily commutes as well as adventure trips.”

Colours, Warranty, Support

All new Gurkha will be available in five colours red, orange, green, grey and white. The price announcement shall be made in the last week of September post which dealers shall start taking bookings. The vehicles are expected to reach the dealerships in the first week of October and the first deliveries to customers are planned on Dussehra day. Initially the All-new Gurkha will be available at select locations in the key markets. Thereafter, the footprint shall be expanded in a phased manner. The Gurkha 2021 comes with category best warranty of 1.5 lakh km/3 year and 4 free services.

Force Motors has also tied up with Auto Europa India, which has over 6,200 touch points for on road assistance. Also on offer are a host of custom-made accessories and merchandise to make each Gurkha distinctive.