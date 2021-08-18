2021 Ford EcoSport Facelift Spied Undisguised – Launch Soon

Though the manufacturer has not revealed much of the upcoming SUV, spy shots draw attention to a refreshed design

The new Ford EcoSport has been spied testing in the past few months. Now, for the first time, undisguised test mule in red colour has been spied, credit to automotive enthusiast Karan Vazirani. Spy shots have revealed some feature updates while engine specs could remain the same as that seen on its current counterpart.

Ford EcoSport has been on sale for the past 8 years. It received several updates in the interim period while it consistently remained a top seller in the company sales charts and high on the list in terms of exports.

A host of new comers (Brezza, Venue, Nexon, Sonet, Magnite, Kiger, XUV300) to this segment has grabbed some attention away from the EcoSport making it vital for a complete revamp so as to allow it to once again reclaim its rightful position. Launch of the updated EcoSport comes at a time when there are reports stating that Ford will shut down its manufacturing plants by the end of this year.

Visual Updates

The latest spy shots of EcoSport facelift draws attention to some exterior features. It will sport a completely redesigned front fascia with a new radiator grille with black curvy inserts. It will receive Blue Oval badging in the center in dark chrome.

Projector headlamps appear to be identical that those seen on its present model while new rounded fog lamps in a black finished housing could be a part of the onboard changes. Inverted L shaped LED DRLs and LED turn signals along with a wider central air-dam and new skid plate are also rendered. New alloy wheels are also part of its makeover.

The interiors are not detailed in the render but could include minimal changes as this is just a facelift. It could however sport a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC3 interface and new upholstery.

Engine Options

As is seen on its current model, the new Ford EcoSport could continue with the same engine lineup. This will be the same 1.5 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine that offers 121 hp power and 149 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder diesel engine making 99 hp power and 215 Nm torque.

The facelifted Ford EcoSport could possibly be launched around the Diwali season this year, though there is no formal announcement from the automaker. Select dealers of Ford do not have the existing EcoSport on stock and have also stopped taking bookings.