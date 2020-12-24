2021 Ford EcoSport New Generation Render – Inspired By CX757

Launched back in 2013, Ford EcoSport is expected to get a new generation next year

Currently, the sub 4 metre compact SUV segment has become the second largest segment by volumes in India. While the current numbers can be attributed to vehicles like Brezza, Venue and Sonet, one of the pioneer of the segment which has still stuck around is the EcoSport from Ford.

Slowing Sales

As the EcoSport hasn’t received any significant updates in the recent past, sales for the American auto giant have relatively slowed down. Also, with a limited product line-up, Ford certainly needs some number churner brands to ensure sustainability of its business in India.

Unsurprisingly, it makes sense for Ford to up its ante in one of the fastest growing segment (sub 4 metre compact SUV) in the country, especially because its brand already has a good equity quotient. Reports suggest that Mahindra and Ford are working on the new gen EcoSport SUV, which will be built on an all new platform and powered by Mahindra mStallion engine.

2021 Ford EcoSport New Gen

Earlier this month, spy photo of the upcoming Ford SUV, which is codenamed CX757, got leaked on social media. This SUV is based on the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 platform and is all set for launch later next year.

Now based on this leaked front fascia of the larger CX757 SUV, rendering artist Omkar Surve has shared a version of EcoSport. Dubbed as the 2021 Ford EcoSport, the artist has tastefully updated the front grille, bumper and head-lamps and has brought in a new set of alloys.

Mahindra and Ford exploring Synergies

Considering the fact that Mahindra and Ford currently have a partnership, it is possible that we might get to see Ford borrowing the powertrain set-up of 2021 EcoSport from the Mahindra XUV300. Reports also suggest that there is a possibility that Pinninfarina could have also assisted in the design of the updated EcoSport. Mahindra might have been contributing in some other forms too for the development of the facelift, but the same hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.

Engine option on offer with the 2021 Ford EcoSport are expected to be the one which are currently on offer with Mahindra XUV300. These are 1.2 liter petrol 3 cylinder generating 109 bhp and 200 Nm as well as a 1.5 liter diesel generating 115 bhp and 300 Nm. Transmission options could include manual as well as AMT.

Mahindra is also working on a new turbo 1.2 liter petrol engine for the XUV300. Expect this too be on offer with the next gen Ford EcoSport SUV. Interiors too will be updated with features to match rivals like Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

