Ford EcoSport Price Reduced By Up To Rs 35k – All Variants New Vs Old Price List

At a time when everyone else is increasing car prices, Ford has reduced prices of EcoSport by a considerable margin

Ford India has updated the EcoSport prices for 2021. Surprisingly, prices have not gone up, instead they have come down. In addition, new Ford EcoSport line-Up now has a sun-roof on the Titanium variant as well.

With this, half of the EcoSport variants offer sun-roof. 2021 Ford EcoSport variant range starts at a price point of Rs 7.99 lakh. The manufacturer also announced that there will soon be an exciting update for its Titanium+ variant. As of now, it’s not available in MT.

EcoSport variants and Prices

2021 Ford EcoSport lineup is in fact cheaper than revised prices the company had listed for its My20 EcoSport lineup. And some variants have been axed. A price revision was introduced as recently as October 2020.

EcoSport Ambiente MT petrol is listed at a retail price of Rs 7.99L, 20 grands lesser that Rs 8.19L. Trend MT petrol is now 35 grands cheaper at Rs 8.64L, down from Rs 8.99L. Titanium MT is pricier by a grand at Rs 9.79L, up from Rs 9.78 L. Titanium AT, and Titanium+ MT aren’t available.

Neither is the Thunder MT petrol. Sport 2021 Ford EcoSport features include six airbags, touchscreen infotainment, FordPassTM, embedded navigation, and more. This comes with a surety of 100,000-KM or 3-year warranty, and lowest maintenance cost of 36 paise/km.

“In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value,” said Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India.

EcoSport Petrol 1.5 Jan 2021 Price Old Price Diff Ambiente MT 7.99 8.19 -20k Trend MT 8.64 8.99 -35k Titanium MT 9.79 9.78 1k Titanium AT NA 10.68 – Titanium+ MT NA 10.68 – Thunder MT NA 10.68 – Sports MT 10.99 11.23 -24k Titanium + AT 11.19 11.58 -39k *Price in Rs Lakh Ex-sh EcoSport Diesel 1.5 Jan 2021 Price Old Price Diff Ambiente MT 8.69 8.69 0 Trend MT 9.14 9.49 -35k Titanium MT 9.99 9.99 0 Titanium+ MT NA 11.18 – Thunder MT NA 11.18 – Sports MT 11.49 11.73 -24k

Why the price reduction and add sunroof – The development the company says addresses customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible. It also widens the scope to add more unique features in time. Entry price point for petrol is Rs 7.99L, and Rs 8.69L for diesel. All prices above are ex-sh.

Engines

The flag bearer in the compact UV segment was the moving force in formulating a segment when first launched. The vehicle is available with a 1.5l TDCi diesel engine that returns 100 PS power and 215 Nm of Torque. The 3-cyl 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine delivers 122 PS of power, and 149 Nm of torque. Five-speed manual gearbox is offered with both engines. The petrol-engine is also available with a six-speed, torque convertor automatic.

Ford EcoSport price reduction comes at a time when the market is seeing an influx of new compact UVs in the sub 4meter space. Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza are top 3 sellers in the segment. Followed by the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. This space also offers Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite, Honda WRV and soon to be launched Renault Kiger.