2021 Ford EcoSport SE Dealer Dispatch Continues – New Spy Shots

Ford India is all set to launch a new variant of the EcoSport in the coming days

Introduction of the next generation Ford EcoSport in the Indian market has been due for years now, however to compensate, Ford India has been actively bringing in updates to the existing EcoSport. The latest update is the introduction of an all new SE trim for the sub-4 metre compact SUV.

What’s New?

The major highlight of the SE trim will be in the design department as it witnesses a departure from the tail-gate mounted spare wheel. The SE trim looks similar to the EcoSport sold in international markets like Europe and North America. The latest images are credit to automotive enthusiast Suhas who shared the images via Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group.

This iteration of the EcoSport, without a tail-gate mounted spare wheel had debuted long back at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. The number plate now gets positioned at the centre of the tail-gate which continues to be a side-hinged unit. As per reports, the SE trim will slot below the top-end Titanium trim of the EcoSport.

Reasons behind the Update

As per sources, Ford planned on adding on the new SE trim after getting customer feedback upon the looks of the export variant of the EcoSport. Ford believes that this addition will help to increase EcoSport’s appeal in the segment which has been witnessing heightened competition.

While aesthetically, the SE trim of the EcoSport does look fresh, it would land up missing out on the spare wheel altogether. This means that the SE trim of the EcoSport won’t come along with a factory-fitted spare wheel.

This is in-sync with the rules from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways which allows vehicle falling under the M1 category to not to be sold with a spare wheel if they meet certain conditions like having a TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System). Hence, the SE trim of the 2021 EcoSport will come along with tubeless tyres, a puncture repair kit and a pre-installed tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrain

We don’t expect Ford to bring in any major change in the powertrain of the SE trim. In all probability, the SE trim will get the same engine and transmission setups which are on offer on the existing variants of EcoSport. The two engine options include a 121bhp NA 1.5 litre petrol motor and a 99bhp 1.5 litre turbo diesel engine. 5-speed MT is offered as standard on all trims however the top-end petrol variant also gets a 6-speed AT. It remains to be seen if the AT option will be offered on the SE variant.

Competition

The 2021 Ford EcoSport will continue to compete with segment leaders like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. Newer competitors like Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite will also be competing for the same set of customers.