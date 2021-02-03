2021 Ford Equator SUV Spied In Production Spec – New Interiors, Captain Seats

Ford Equator will make its debut in China soon with loads of space inside its cabin along with creature comforts

Ahead of its global debut, the final production-spec model of the upcoming Ford Equator has been spotted in China. The full-size three-row SUV is slated to be launched in the country in the coming few weeks and the latest images show it in full production-ready.

Primarily developed for the Chinese market, Equator is one of the many products to come out of the joint venture between the American auto giant and the Chinese manufacturer Jiangling Motor Corporation. The new seven-seater SUV is expected to launch by the end of this quarter.

Exterior Design

In terms of road presence, the SUV scores full marks due to its large imposing size. Testifying it are its large dimensions which measure 4,905 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, 1,755 mm in height. It offers a wheelbase of 2,856mm which should provide an ample amount of space inside the cabin.

Its exterior styling does not follow design of the American brand’s current generation models that are more aggressive. Instead, Equator has a relatively sober design.

At front, it gets a massive octagonal air intake grille with chrome embellishments on it which looks bolder and premium. The front end also flaunts narrow LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and low-set LED auxiliary lights that perform dual operations of fog lights.

It also receives a large bumper with wide air dams. Its side profile is rather slender without too much complexity in shape and design carrying straight lines and simple creases.

The sheet metal design too remains underrated. It rides on 5-spoke alloy wheels which look simple yet neat. Its rear fascia also carries forward the simplistic approach of the front and side.

It gets interconnected combination LED taillights and the ‘Equator’ badging in bold letterings on the tailgate. It also gets a tailgate-mounted registration plate along with silver diffuser and twin exhaust pipes. The images also show that it is the top-spec Titanium trim which must also be offered with a panoramic sunroof.

Interiors & Features

Moving inside the cabin of Equator, interiors of the upcoming premium SUV is best described as flashy and is normally not seen in traditional European or American markets or for that matter even in India. While its layout is as premium as it can get, its colour combinations are rather quirky with light coloured upholstery in contrast to a tan coloured dashboard.

In terms of features, it is expected to be offered with leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, multiple airbags and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). However, the highlight is a dual-screen setup which houses the touchscreen infotainment unit as well as the digital instrument cluster.

This unit seems uncannily similar to the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500. It is expected to be offered with TAI 3.0 connected car tech.

Expected Powertrain Specs

Coming to its powertrain, the upcoming Equator is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre EcoBoost twin-turbo petrol engine which is capable of kicking out 224 bhp. An automatic transmission is expected to be offered as standard which will send power to either its rear wheels or all four wheels depending on its variant.

2021 Ford Equator is expected to be offered in both six and seven-seat configuration, the former being offered with captain seats in the middle row. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Palisade and Jeep Grand Commander.

