2021 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle Variant Lineup Updated – New Price List

Ford has removed multiple variants from its lineup of Figo, Freestyle and Aspire

Ford India has revised the variants of three models in its India lineup including Figo hatchback, Aspire compact sedan and Freestyle crossover. In the process, the manufacturer has removed a few variants from the respective lineups and trimmed it down to two or three trim levels in each model.

The brand has stated the revision of the variants as a simplification of lineup for the aforementioned models. This reorganization of the lineup was decided in order to deliver more value to consumers at each and every price point. We also believe that this latest development is in line with the low demand for Ford vehicles in India over recent years.

Figo Lineup

Starting with Figo, Ford’s entry-level product in India will now be offered in three petrol-powered variants- Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu. Its diesel-powered variants will only be offered in Titanium and Titanium Blu trims.

Prices for the petrol Figo range from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh while the diesel trims are offered in the price range of Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 8.19 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Figo competes with the likes of Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Aspire Lineup

The American brand’s compact sedan offering Aspire will now be available in two trims- Titanium and Titanium+ for both petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol-powered Aspire will now be offered at prices of Rs 7.24 lakh and Rs 7.59 lakh respectively.

Diesel trims are offered at prices of Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh respectively (all prices are ex-showroom). Aspire rivals the likes of other compact sedan offerings such as Maruti DZire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze among others.

Freestyle Lineup

Third model to undergo this revision is Freestyle crossover which will be available in three trims Titanium, Titanium+ and Flair. The petrol-powered variants are priced between Rs 7.09 lakh and Rs 7.74 lakh while diesel-powered variants from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Freestyle competes with Honda WR-V in India.

In terms of powertrain, all three models are offered with the same engine options which include a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine and 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel unit. The former is good enough to produce 95 bhp and 119 Nm of peak torque while the oil burner kicks out 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard across all three models.