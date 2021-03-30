2021 Ford Territory India Launch Expected This Year – Rumour

If launched in India, Ford Territory will sit below Endeavour in company line-up

Ford was planning to develop a C-segment mid-size SUV for the Indian car market in association with Mahindra. This SUV was slated to be based on the same platform as the upcoming new-gen XUV500. However, things fell apart and the joint venture between the American and the Indian carmakers was dissolved.

This led to all ongoing projects being put on hold. Now, as per a report, Ford is looking to fill this void in its India lineup by introducing the Territory SUV in the coming few months. In the automaker’s global lineup, this SUV sits between the EcoSport and Explorer. It is already on sale in a few Asian markets such as China, Cambodia, Laos and Philippines.

Exterior Design

Territory is one good-looking SUV that sits on a unibody frame with fully independent suspension on all four corners. It gets an aggressive front end that features a blacked-out grille, sharp-looking LED headlamps, inverted-L-shape LED DRLs, a wide central air dam, a muscular bonnet and a silver-finished skid plate. On its side profile, it flaunts blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and 18-inch multi-spoke wheels.

Moving towards the rear, a pair of Wrap-around taillights are connected by a thick strip of chrome. Other notable highlights at rear include a roof-mounted spoiler, a silver skid plate at rear bumper, a diffuser plate and twin faux exhausts.

It also gets ‘TERRITORY’ written in bold lettering across the tailgate. In terms of overall dimensions, it has a length of 4580mm, width of 1,936mm and height of 1714mm. It offers a wheelbase of 2761mm.

Features on offer

Inside the Territory, one is greeted with a spacious cabin in a dual-tone theme which is fully loaded with features. The equipment is filled to the brim with modern gizmos including a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a push-button start, smart keyless entry, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and much more.

It also receives an exhaustive list of features under its safety kit such as Six airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, parking assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring system, etc.

Powertrain Specs

Coming to its powertrain, Territory will derive its power from a 1.5-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol engine which kicks out 141 bhp at 4,500-5,200rpm and 225 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-4,000rpm. This unit is coupled with a CVT automatic gearbox as standard. It is still uncertain in which way this SUV will come to India. One can expect Territory to be made available as a CKD product in India.

It will be positioned between EcoSport and Endeavour and is likely to be offered in two trims- Trend and Titanium. In Philippines, the SUV is offered at a starting price of PhP 1,277,000 (equivalent to INR 19 lakh). In Brazil, the Territory price starts from $31k (Rs 22.56 lakh).

