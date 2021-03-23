Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition Launch Price Rs 72k – Activa 125 Rival

The special edition Destini 125 gets new matte black colour theme with contrast plastic panels and chrome embellishments

Hero Motocorp has been on a special edition offensive of late as it crossed an important production milestone of 100 million two wheelers. In addition to an array of special edition models commemorating this milestone, the Indian motorcycle and scooter giant also have been introducing other special editions to keep its product lineup fresh and relevant.

Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition

The Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition has been launched at INR 72,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison, Honda Activa 125 alloy wheel variant is priced from Rs 74,198. The Platinum Edition adopts a snazzy matte black and chrome theme with contrast brown plastic panels and seat cover with Platinum hot stamping.

Hero Destini 125 Price Rs, Ex-Delhi Drum Brake 66,960 Alloys 70,450 Platinum Edition 72,050 100 Million Edition 72,250

In addition to the usual chrome applique on the apron, the special edition scooter also features chrome finished rear view mirrors, muffler protector, fender stripe and handlebar end weights. The black alloy wheels now get sleek white rim tapes.

Feature highlights of the 125 cc automatic scooter includes LED guide lamps, sheet metal body, 3D premium badging, side stand indicator, digital analog instrument console, and service due reminder. The Platinum edition of the Destini 125 comes after the Pleasure+ Platinum received good response from the customers. The enhancements are purely cosmetic and there is no mechanical change whatsoever.

Specifications at a glance

The Hero Destini 125 Platinum edition continues to employ the brand’s 125 cc air-cooled fuel-injected motor that also serves the Maestro 125. The motor is tuned to deliver 9 hp and 10.4 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a conventional CVT unit. The scooter also benefits from Hero’s i3S Idle stop-start system which enhances the fuel efficiency.

The Hero Destini 125 competes with the likes of Suzuki Access 125 and Yamaha’s entire 125 cc scooter range. Hero’s extensive network presence and a proven powertrain with start-stop technology are its key selling points.

The Hero Destini 125 is the second best selling scooter in the company’s portfolio after the Pleasure. In February 2021, the product in question clocked a YoY growth of 64% at 12,031 units sold. With the launch of both 100 Millionth and Platinum special editions, the figures are expected to witness a considerable bump in the month of March.

As far as Hero Motocorp’s overall sales performance is concerned, the company finished last month with a near flat growth compared to February 2020. However, with market showing signs of recovery, things are expected to get better in the coming months.

The two wheeler industry is taking a sharp turns towards electric mobility and the market is flooded with several startups which are leading the way. It is high time for OEMs to quit the wait-and-watch game and jump in the field if they want to stay competitive in long term. We hope to see Hero Motocorp take a significant step in this direction this year.