2021 Hero Passion Pro New TVC – Celebrates 100 Millionth Edition

Hero Passion Pro is one of the top-selling motorcycle in the country

Hero Passion Pro is a commuter bike. It is priced from Rs. 67,608 to 69,808 in India and is presented in two variants and four colour options. In its BS6 avatar, to which it was updated earlier last year, it gets several design updates. Detailed in a new TVC, the Passion Pro appeals to buyers to ‘Chalo Apni Chaal’ and to break away from the ordinary and set new standards following their own paths.

Hero MotoCorp 100 Millionth Unit

Earlier this month, in celebration of the production of the 100 millionth unit, Hero MotoCorp unveiled special editions. These were of Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, Destini 125, and Maestro Edge 110.

All these are now on sale across India. Hero MotoCorp become India’s only two wheeler brand to achieve this feat of producing 100 millionth two wheeler and this milestone model was the Hero Xtreme 160R which rolled out of its Haridwar plant.

New TVC for Passion Pro 2021

Hero Passion Pro is powered by a 110cc BS6 engine. This engine makes 9.02 hp power and 9.89 Nm torque. Though power figure drops as compared to that seen on its BS4 counterpart, there is a hike in torque. It gets drum brakes at the front and rear and combined braking system on both wheels. Weight is at 117 kgs and tank capacity of 10 liters. New TVC can be seen below.

Where styling is concerned, the BS6 Passion Pro 110 looks sportier than its earlier counterpart. It receives a black visor, 3D Hero badging and 18 inch alloy wheels. New graphics also make the bike stand apart while the Passion Pro is also offered with F1 and i3s technology.

It also gets larger and more angular headlamps with new bikini fairing, fuel tank extensions with ‘PRO’ decals and under seat panels along with a sharper tail lamp. Feature updates include a new semi digital instrument cluster offering real time fuel efficiency and other data while suspension travel is increased by 15mm for a more comfortable ride.

For even easier riding through traffic, the new Hero Passion Pro gets a feature called Auto Sail. This eliminates the need for the rider to use the clutch in traffic and prevents the bike from stalling.

Hero MotoCorp Upcoming Products

Hero MotoCorp has revealed that the company will be launching 10 products each year over the next 5 years. These will include new models or updated variants of its existing products while the company will also pay special attention to reduce its carbon footprint with eco-friendly facilities and fuel efficient models.

The company has also set up a separate unit to sell Harley Davidson bikes in India after the US based company shut down its operations in the country. Hero has added 11 new dealerships for the Harley Davidson brand and Hero will also develop motorcycles to be sold under the Harley brand.