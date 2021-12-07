2021 Honda Activa Premium Edition Launch Price Rs 78k Onwards

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has launched Activa 125cc Premium Edition – It is available in two colour options

The Honda Activa has long been a family favourite ever since it was initially launched in 1999. It was an ideal ride for college students, office goers and was suited for both male and female riders. Over the years, the Honda Activa has undergone many changes and was the first scooter to comply with BS6 emission standards.

Activa range is offered in 110cc and 125cc option. It is the Activa 110cc, which is sold as the Activa 6G, that is more in demand, compared to the more expensive 125cc option. Honda has regularly updated both engine versions of the Activa regularly.

2021 Honda Activa Premium Edition

Recently, new 125cc scooters have been launched in India. These includes the like of Jupiter 125 as well as the Suzuki Avenis 125. To maintain its competitive edge over rivals, Honda has announced the launch of Activa 125 Premium Edition today.

The new 125cc 2021 Honda Activa Premium Edition is offered in a choice of two colours – Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic.

Both of them are offered in two trims – with drum brake or with disc brake. Speaking about prices, the Activa 125 Premium edition is priced from Rs 78,725 for Drum Alloy. Top of the line cost Rs 82,280 for Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a true companion for millions of Indians, Activa has catered to the diverse needs of 2Wheeler customers across the country. With the launch of Activa 125 Premium Edition, we are bringing an elegant and premium style complemented by distinctive design cues and colour schemes.”

2021 Honda Activa 125cc Specs

Activa 125 Premium Edition gets dual tone body colour extending from the front covers along the side panels. It gets black engine along with black front suspension. It comes with body coloured grab rail and premium graphics combined with Activa 125 embossing at the rear.

Honda Activa 125 is powered by a 124cc, single cylinder, fuel injected engine that offers 8.26 hp power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm which is 0.34hp and 0.2 Nm less in power and torque than its BS4 counterpart but the BS6 engine is 13 percent more fuel efficient. Suspension is via telescopic fork in the front.

Honda has also added an ACG – Alternator Current Generator to the new Activa 125 making for quieter starts. The engine kill switch is offered as standard while the Deluxe variant gets an idling stop system. The side stand engine cut off switch comes as standard on the top two variant and is offered as an option on the base variant.