2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Bookings Open At Rs 5k – Official Teaser

2021 Honda Amaze compact sedan will receive updated styling and feature revisions along with new colour options

Honda Dealerships have commenced bookings for the 2021 Amaze Facelift, at a token amount of Rs 21,000. Bookings are also open online, via Honda from Home – at Rs 5,000. This new sub compact sedan is set for launch on 18th August and will come in with several feature updates, revised styling and new paint options.

New gen Honda Amaze has been on sale in India since 2018. It has been seeing lower sales in recent months which had stood at 3,920 units in April 2021 which dipped to 478 units in May 2021, but then improved to 1,487 units in June 2021. To keep up with the times, Honda has updated the Amaze with new features to stay competitive in the segment. Honda Amaze is exclusively produced in India and exported to global markets.

Revised Styling and Added Features

2021 Honda Amaze is slated to come in with reworked LED headlamps, restyled bumpers, new alloy wheels while fresh exterior colour options. Extensive use of chrome will be seen across its exterior to enhance its premium appeal.

The cabin will also receive some changes with revised upholstery, a new dashboard layout, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a sunroof. Honda could also introduce Alexa voice support for the new Amaze as is also seen on its new City sedan.

Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers making it one of India’s most preferred family sedans. We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of New Amaze later this month. The new Amaze becomes even more premium, stylish and sophisticated. We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market.”

Powertrain Options

Honda Amaze facelift will come in with petrol and diesel engine options. These will include a 1.2 liter, i-VTEC petrol engine making 89 hp power and 110 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual as well as a CVT. The 1.5 liter i-DTEC diesel mill will produce 99 hp power and 200 Nm torque when mated to a 5 speed manual while CVT variant will see power and torque figures at 79 hp and 160 Nm respectively.

In its present avatar, Honda Amaze is priced from in the range of about Rs 6.3-11 lakhs. With several feature updates and added cabin comforts on 2021 Amaze Facelift, it is expected to see an upward revision in price. Like its earlier counterpart, the facelift version should continue to rival Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire in Indian markets.

Upcoming Launches

Honda Cars India has extensive plans for new launches in India. Its current portfolio includes the likes of the Jazz, WR-V, Amaze and City. It will soon see a hybrid version of the City launched in India while production version of N7X Concept, a 3 row SUV, is also planned for launch with the automaker trademarking the name ‘Elevate” recently. Honda Elevate 7seater SUV compete with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar.