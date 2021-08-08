2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Brochure Leaks – All New Features Detailed

Honda Amaze rivals other subcompact sedans such as Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire

Honda is getting ready to launch a facelifted version of its compact sedan Amaze later this month. Ahead of that, the images of what looks like the official brochure of 2021 Honda Amaze facelift has leaked online. Along with it, all new details and features have also been leaked.

Earlier this month, Honda started accepting pre-launch bookings for the updated subcompact car for a token amount of Rs 21,000 when booked at an authorised dealership and Rs 5,000 when registered online. Amaze only gets a mild facelift, hence the updates are subtle in nature which mostly incorporates cosmetic variations. Dwindling sales of Amaze in recent months has made Honda update Amaze with new features in order to stay competitive in the segment.

Updated Exterior Styling

2021 Amaze comes with a revised front face featuring a revised radiator grille which is embellished in chrome, redesigned LED headlamps, and reprofiled front bumper. The front bumper also housed new LED fog lamp housings surrounded by chrome trims. The blacked-out part of the grille comes with a piano gloss finish and a slatted pattern instead of a honeycomb mesh pattern.

Glossy black finish has also been extended to the lower bumper housing the central air intake. On the side profile, new alloy wheel designs are witnessed. Which looks slightly more premium as compared to the outgoing model. Also on the side are new chrome door handles.

The updated Amaze also comes with new exterior colour options. Until now, the sub-4 metre sedan had been offered in five colour options namely- Golden Brown Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver, Metallic Radiant Red, and Modern Steel Metallic. At the rear you get chrome garnish and reflectors on the bumper.

Interior Updates

Inside the cabin, changes have been made in the form of new fabric upholstery with contoured seats, a revised dashboard layout with satin silver accents, an updated touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Most of its features such as a 7-inch multi-info display, height-adjustable driver’s seat, keyless entry, a push button start/stop, cruise control and more have been carried forward from the outgoing model. It also gets rear multi-view camera with guidelines.

Engine Transmission Options

No changes have been to its powertrain specifications as well. It is offered with two engine options- a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. Both these units are paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic gearbox. The petrol unit churns out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the oil burner kicks out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque when paired to a manual gearbox and when mated to a CVT automatic gearbox, it returns an output of 79 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Amaze is exclusively manufactured in India which caters to both domestic and international demands.