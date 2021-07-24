2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Unofficial Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

Honda Amaze competes against a long list of rivals such as Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Ford Aspire

Honda Amaze is one of the most popular subcompact sedans in India, however, to keep up the intensive competition, manufacturers have to keep on updating their lineup. Hence, the Japanese carmaker will soon provide a mid-cycle update to its sub-4 metre sedan which is slated to launch next month.

Ahead of launch, select dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the same. Since it will be a mid-cycle update, we could expect only a few subtle tweaks to its design both exterior and interior and a few more features added to its lineup. However, the Japanese carmaker is yet to offer an official announcement regarding the launch of this updated compact sedan.

The current second generation model of Amaze has been on sale in India since early 2018 which made its local debut at the Auto Expo 2018. Interestingly, Amaze is manufactured only in India and exported to a few international markets. The sedan will feature minor cosmetic updates on its exterior styling to keep it fresh.

Updated Exterior Styling & Features

This should include new full-LED headlamps, new alloy wheels design and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. The brand might also offer new exterior paint schemes as options. The company could also provide some additional chrome bits for the exterior.

Inside the cabin, one could expect prominent updates in the form of new fabric upholstery and new interior trim pieces. While dashboard layout is expected to remain similar, Honda could add in a few more features to its equipment such as an electric sunroof. Also, a few more standard features on its entry-level variants could also be on offer.

Engine, Transmission options

Powertrain and transmission options will be carried forward from the current model. Under the hood, the facelifted Amaze will feature a 1.2-litre i-Vtec petrol engine which kicks out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

It will also be offered with a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel unit which when paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox generates 99bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque and when mated to a CVT gearbox produces 79 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. The diesel-CVT combo in Amaze is unique in its segment as none of its immediate rivals offers this pair.

Honda’s plans for India

Reports suggest that Honda is currently preparing for the launch of a hybrid variant of City in India. The carmaker could also launch the production version of the N7X Concept SUV in India as the Japanese carmaker recently filed a trademark for the name ‘Elevate’. Presently, the company has a limited number of models in its portfolio starting with Jazz, WR-V, Amaze and City.