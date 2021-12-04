2021 Honda CB350 Anniversary Edition Launch – CB300R BS6 Debuts

BS6 CB300R will continue to rival the likes of KTM 250/390 Duke, Bajaj Dominar, BMW G310R and TVS Apache RR310

Honda Motorcycle India has launched special edition of their CB350 at IBW 2021. This launch celebrates the first anniversary of CB350 in India. 2021 Honda CB350 Anniversary Edition has been launched at a price of Rs 2.03 lakh, ex-sh, Gurgaon.

2021 Honda CB350 Anniversary Edition

Honda CB350 was launched in October last year, followed by the scrambler version CB350 RS in February 2021. Honda 350cc motorcycles recently achieved the 30k yearly sales milestone.

Growing popularity of CB350 has prompted Honda to target this segment more aggressively. Over the next three years, the company has plans to increase sales of its 250-500cc bikes to 3 lakh units per annum. To make it possible, Honda will be introducing multiple new motorcycles in middleweight segment.

Honda CB350 Anniversary edition gets golden themed emblems incorporated on the tank & side panel. The Anniversary Edition logo sits atop the tank in a pin-striped fashion further substantiating the rider’s pride of ownership. Accentuating the overall theme is its Brown Coloured Dual Seat for added comfort to both rider and pillion while its Chrome side-stand enhances premium appeal of the motorcycle.

Body coloured Front & Rear Mudguards help the product theme to maintain one flow in terms of design uniformity. The reimagined Crown Handle synchronized elegantly with different color options maintains the motorcycle’s rugged image. It is be available in two colour options – Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic.

2021 Honda CB300R BS6 Showcased

In line with its strategy to aggressively target the middleweight segment, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) will soon be launching the BS6 version of CB300R. The bike was available in India earlier, but it was discontinued when BS6 norms came into effect from April 1, 2020. In its BS4 format, Honda CB300R was imported as CKD. Only a limited number of units were available for sale. The last known price of the bike was Rs 2.41 lakh.

Updated BS6 CB300R could be assembled locally to keep costs down. It is to note that Euro 5 version of the bike is not available in international markets. India could be the first country to get the greener CB300R. The bike was quite popular when it was available in India. In just a few months post its launch in 2019, all available units of CB300R were sold out.

BS6 CB300R details

Honda has kept the details of BS6 CB300R tightly under wraps. The bike has neo-retro styling with features such as round headlamp, flat handlebar, sculpted fuel tank, sporty split seat, exposed trellis frame, short tail section and chunky upswept exhaust.

In its BS4 format, Honda CB300R was powered by a 286cc, single cylinder, 4-valve, liquid cooled motor. It generated 30.45 hp of max power and 27.4 Nm of peak torque. It was mated to a 6-speed gearbox. New CB300R could have slightly lesser power and torque, as has been the case with most other bikes that have received BS6 update.

CB300R has USD forks at front and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. It is possible that BS6 CB300R could get a new range of connectivity features. Honda is simultaneously focusing on expanding its Big Wing network across the country. This will also be a key factor in helping achieve desired sales targets.