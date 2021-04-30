2021 Honda CB500X First Units Start Arriving At Dealer Showroom

2021 Honda CB500X enters a segment wherein it takes on the likes of Benelli TRK 502 and Kawasaki Versys 650

2021 Honda CB500X is a road based adventure bike that has just been introduced in India. It is priced at Rs.6.87 lakhs (ex-sh) and is offered in 1 variant and 2 colour options of Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Targeting the adventurous biker segment in the country, the new CB500X comes in with touring features with particular attention to seat height, riding position and an adjustable windscreen. This is the company’s first offering in the 500cc motorcycle segment in the country and, though priced higher, the CB500X takes on the Benelli TRK 502 and Kawasaki Versys 650 in terms of competition.

Honda CB500X comes in via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and is sold via the company’s exclusive BigWing Dealerships. First units have now arrived at dealer showrooms across India while deliveries are also expected to start soon. Video below is credit to Radiant Clicks LifeStyle.

Inspired by the Africa Twin

Honda CB500X borrows some design inspiration from the Africa Twin. It gets LED head and tail lamps along with LED indicators, a large adjustable windscreen, angular bodywork and seat height at 830mm. It sports a 17.7 liter fuel tank and dimensions stand at 2,156mm length, 828 mm width and 1,412 mm height.

It gets a wheelbase of 1,443mm and ground clearance at 181 mm with kerb weight of 199 kgs while it rides on on 19 inch front and 17 inch rear alloy wheels fitted with 110/80 and 160/60 section of tyres respectively. As against a TFT display, the CB500X gets a negative LCD display with no traction control, quickshifter or cornering ABS being offered.

The Honda CB500X gets its power via a 471cc, parallel twin, liquid cooled engine offering 47 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm torque at 6,500rpm mated to a 6 speed transmission with slip and assist clutch.

It gets telescopic suspension in the front and Honda ProLINK monoshock at the rear while braking is via 310mm disc brake with two pot caliper in the front and 240mm disc with single piston at the rear. The bike also receives Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology that detects sudden braking following with it automatically activates hazard lights to warn nearby vehicles.

2022 Honda CB400X and CB400F

Even as the Honda CB500X has been officially launched in India, two other Honda bikes, 2022 Honda CB400X and CB400F have made their global debut but are not set for launch in India. Having been shown off at the Shanghai Auto Show in China, the CB400X is an adventure tourer while the CB400F is a naked streetfighter. The two bikes share similar features and get their power via the same 399cc parallel twin engine that makes 44.2 hp power and 37 Nm torque when mated to a 6 speed gearbox.