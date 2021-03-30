2021 Honda CB650R And CBR650R Launch Price Rs 8.67 L Onwards

New Honda CB650R will lock horns with Kawasaki Ninja 650

Honda, off late, has been busy expanding its range of premium motorcycles which are retailed exclusively through the company’s premium chain of dealerships- BigWing. In recent months the number of BigWing showrooms across the country has doubled and gone past fifty in order to expand its footprint.

Post the launch of H’Ness CB350 towards the end of last year, Honda also launched its scrambler version of CB350 RS and CB500X adventure tourer. Honda had stated that they will further add more models to its BigWing lineup. Today, they have announced the launch of two more motorcycles.

CB650R – BS6 Update & Price Revision

In its previous BS4 compliant iteration, the fully faired Honda CBR650R superbike was priced at Rs 7.70 lakh. In its BS6 form, it is priced from Rs 8.88 lakhs, ex-sh. Colour options on offer are Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. In addition to the CBR650R, Honda has also announced the launch of CB650R Neo Sports Café for a price of Rs 8.67 lakhs, ex-sh. Colour options on offer are Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Ever since its launch, CBR650R has been the heart throb of young motorcycle enthusiasts. Further strengthening our product portfolio of premium motorcycles, we are pleased to introduce for the first time in India, CB650R to take the excitement in the middleweight naked sports category a notch higher. The 650 siblings are set to provide a thrilling experience to the riders.”

Specifications

As far as features are concerned, it gets an updated digital instrument cluster for better visibility as the fonts have been made bigger and the screen angle adjusted. Underneath the seat, it will offer a USB charging socket as well.

Hardware setup on the bike witnesses some revisions. The most significant of them being the inclusion of new 41mm USD forks at front sourced from Showa which would help to enhance the middleweight super sports tourer’s ride quality. At rear, the new CBR650R will get Separate Function Big Piston (SFF BP) forks instead of Showa Dual Bending Valve forks.

2021 CBR650R and CB650R will continue to derive its power from a 648.72cc in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled motor which pumps out 77 bhp and at 12,000rpm and 57.5 Nm of peak torque available at 8500rpm. This motor will be linked to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Braking will be handled by 310mm double discs at front and 240mm single disc at rear assisted by dual-channel ABS as standard.

LED Lights

CBR650R gets Dual LED headlights with new reflectors lights up your path with intense blue-tinted beam. LED taillight is sleek and minimalistic form. While CB650R comes with circular LED headlight equipped with a sharp black bezel, helps rider cut through dark areas with intense blue-tinted beam. The taillight tucked above the steel number plate mount is minimal in style.

The digital LCD instrument cluster is easier to read. Advanced informatics like Gear Position, Digital Speedometer, Digital Bar Graph Tachometer, Dual Trip Meters, Digital Fuel Level Gauge & Fuel Consumption Gauge, Digital Clock, Water Temp Gauge, Gear position, Shift UP Indicator keep the rider informed on the go.

Starting today, Honda has opened the bookings for both 2021 CBR650R and CB650R at its exclusive premium dealerships – BigWing Topline in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala) & Hyderabad (Telangana).