2021 Honda CBR250RR Debuts With New Colours – Gets Minor Updates

Honda CBR250RR is not likely to make its way to India anytime soon

Honda has introduced the latest avatar of its entry-level faired sports bike CBR250RR in Malaysia. The bike has been priced at MYR 25,999 which roughly translates to INR 4.73 lakh. It is available in two colour options Winning Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Powertrain Specs

The faired speedster from the Japanese auto giant is powered by a two-cylinder, 249.7cc which returns a staggering output of 40.23 hp at 13,000 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm.

This unit is a liquid-cooled unit which features a DOHC setup and 8 valves and is paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch and transmits power to the ground via chain final drive.

Design & Features on offer

In terms of its design, it is identical to the Indonesian-spec model which is already on sale. The primary attractions are dual-LED headlights upfront which lends an extremely aggressive and sporty look to the faired monster. Along with the LED headlights, the LED DRL units complement the front look and provide a premium look to the bike.

2021 Honda CBR250RR’s faring makes it look bigger than usual. The gold plated front forks accentuates CBR250RR’s sporty appeal. It gets a sculpted fuel tank which makes it easier for riders to grip the motorcycle with their thighs plus also enhances its aerodynamic part of the bike as well.

As far as features are concerned, it is offered with several advanced gizmos such as a Quickshifter, Throttle-by-wire technology and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) technology. Throttle-by-wire also means that this bike gets multiple riding modes namely- Sport, Sport + and Comfort. The Japanese brand has also provided the motorcycle with a very intuitive and new fully-digital instrument cluster.

Hardware and Dimensions

Suspension duties at front are handled by upside-down USD front forks while at rear it is held up by a five-step preload adjustable mono-shock. Anchorage duties are taken care of by dual-piston callipers at front and a single-piston calliper at rear which are assisted with a dual-channel ABS. the bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels warped around by tyres of 110/70 and 140/70 profile at front and rear respectively.

Speaking of its dimensions, the new 2021 Honda CBR250RR offers a wheelbase of 1,389 mm along with a ground clearance of 145mm. It tips the weighing scales at 168 kg and can carry fuel up to 14.5-litres. The motorbike gets a rather low saddle height at 780mm which makes it comfortable for shorter as well as taller riders.

The new Honda CBR250RR directly locks horns with new Yamaha R25 which has been priced at MYR 19,998 (INR 3.64 lakh). Although the Yamaha is much more affordable than Honda, it does have limitations in its power output and also misses out on ABS. Yamaha R25 is powered by a twin-cylinder mill which returns an output of 35.5 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm.