2021 Honda Dio Scooter Launched In Japan With Remote Key

Although its looks are completely different, the Japanese Dio is similar to its Indian counterpart in its engine specs

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has launched the updated 2021 Dio in its home country. The scooter comes with a host of updates in terms of features as well as cosmetics. Even though it carries the same nomenclature, the Japanese model is in no way similar to the India-spec model.

Design

The major difference being the headlight which is mounted on its handlebar rather than its front apron is the case with the India-spec model. Its overall design is a nice blend of sporty looks and everyday practicality. It gets a wide and flat single-piece seat which looks comfortable for both the rider and pillion.

Components such as alloy wheels, exhaust muffler, footboard and tail section have been blackened out which give a sporty appeal to the scooter. In addition, it is offered in four different colour schemes including Matt Galaxy Black Metallic, Pearl Jasmine White, Descent Silver Metallic and Matt Stary Blue Metallic. The apron of the scooter receives LED DRLs instead of a headlight unit.

Features

In terms of features, Honda Dio comes with an analogue speedometer along with a digital MID in the instrument cluster. It receives an easy to read console and an immobilizer. The console reads out information such as fuel level, speed limit, distance to empty and other basic information.

The scooter can hold a bottle of 500ml which can be stored on the cubby hole placed at front. The company claims that the new Dio can easily fit a full-size helmet thanks to a large under-seat storage capacity of 18 litres. It also gets remote key feature.

However, at this price, Dio also misses out on a few features such as LED headlights and taillights, an external fuel filler cap and a USB charging port. Other than this, it looks like a fairly simple and everyday functional scooter.

Mechanical Specs

Mechanically, this version of Dio in Japan is very similar to its Indian counterpart carrying the same name. The Japan-spec model is also powered by a 110cc engine that makes 8.7 PS of power and 9 Nm of peak torque. Its hardware consists of a suspension setup of telescopic forks at front and a side-mounted single shock absorber at rear. Anchorage duties are handled by disc brake at front and a drum brake at rear.

In Japan, Honda retails Dio in a price range of JPY 2,23,000 (approximately INR 1.54 lakh) and JPY 2,20,00 (approximately INR 1.52 lakh). The Japanese auto giant has no plans of introducing this version of Dio to India. It currently focussed on launching a cafe racer or scrambler derivative of CB350 which will be called CB350RS.