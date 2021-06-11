2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 Launch Soon – Packs In A Range Of Updates

In its BS4 format, Honda Gold Wing retailed at a price of Rs 29 lakh

Already available in international markets, 2021 Honda Gold Wing will soon be launched in India. It is one of the popular touring motorcycles in North America, Australia, Western Europe and its home market Japan. The motorcycle has a long history, having debuted as GL1000 way back in 1975. Over the years, continuous improvements have made Gold Wing one of the most hi-tech motorcycles currently in production.

2021 Honda Gold Wing – What’s new

One of the key updates in 2021 Honda Gold Wing is support for Android Auto. Earlier it was offered only with Apple CarPlay. Just for records, Honda Gold Wing was the first commercially produced motorcycle to start using a tech platform designed for cars. It goes on to show the level of advancement the motorcycle has been equipped with.

2021 Gold Wings along with the ones produced from 2018 onwards have support for Android Auto. When connected to the user’s smartphone, tools like Google Maps, Waze, and Google Assistant can be accessed. Users have access to weather updates, music streaming services, playlists and telephone numbers. When used with a compatible Bluetooth headset, users can take calls on the go.

Visually, 2021 Gold Wings get some new colour options and styling updates. For example, the motorcycle now comes with solid red tail lights. Graphics are also part of the update on some models.

2021 Gold Wing is available in five trims, the base standard model, Gold Wing automatic DCT, Gold Wing Tour, Gold Wing Tour automatic DCT and Gold Wing Tour Airbag Automatic DCT. Colour options vary based on the trim and include Deep Pearl Gray, Metallic Black, and Candy Ardent Red.

Other updates include more comfortable seats on the Tour models. The trunk is now bigger and offers 11 litres of additional storage. The sound system has been updated with a 55-watt capacity unit.

2021 Honda Gold Wing powertrain

Gold Wing comes with an 1833cc liquid-cooled horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. The motor is capable of generating max power of 125 hp at 5,500 rpm and max torque of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Depending on the variant, the transmission is 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic DCT. The overdrive seventh gear in automatic version is especially designed for highway cruising. DCT variants come with reverse and walking mode.

Honda Gold Wings offer four ride modes of Tour, Sport, Rain, and Econ. As compared to earlier generations, 2021 Gold Wing has 22% higher fuel efficiency. This has been made possible with the motorcycle’s lighter weight and improvements in engine and intake system. As per EPA standards, 2021 Honda Gold Wing has fuel efficiency of 42 miles per gallon.