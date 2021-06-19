2021 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle With Airbag – India Launch Price Rs 39 L

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour will get features such as Smart Key, Bluetooth Connectivity and Airbag

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced launch of the new 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour in India. It will come in via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route from Japan and has been priced from Rs 37,20,342 for the base Manual Transmission variant going up to Rs 39,16,055 for the DCT + Airbag trim. (Prices are ex-showroom).

The earlier Honda Gold Wing Tour, was sold in India in a BS4 format and was priced at Rs 29 lakhs. Its 2021 update sees a BS6 compliant engine and feature updates and the company’s flagship touring bike is already on sale in multiple global markets of North America, Australia, Western Europe as well as in its home market Japan.

It is presented globally in 5 trims of base standard model, Gold Wing automatic DCT, Gold Wing Tour, Gold Wing Tour automatic DCT and Gold Wing Tour Airbag Automatic DCT. India will receive two variants of Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with airbag & Manual Transmission.

Styling Updates

The 2021 Gold Wing Tour is added to the company’s premium motorcycle product portfolio in India and comes in with improved finish and material. 2021 Gold Wing get new colour options of Deep Pearl Gray, Metallic Black and Candy Ardent Red.

Styling updates include a more comfortable twin seating for rider and pillion in suede/synthetic leather, pillion backrest that can be adjusted from 16-23 degrees, a larger trunk with 11 liter storage while the sound system is updated with a 55 watt capacity unit. Improved channels for airflow around the rider and pillion are also a part of its features while the extended electric screen for better wind protection can also be adjusted according to angle and height

The new Gold Wing Tour gets LED fog lamps while lower portion of headlamps use optical lenses on either sides for a jewel eye low beam light signature. The upper section uses high beam for a stereoscopic effect while front auto cancel indicators are housed in the mirrors.

A 7 inch full TFT liquid cooled display offers the rider vital information both for audio and navigation along with selection of riding modes and suspension adjustment Brightness of the screen can be adjusted according to 8 levels while the screen is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via the users smartphone with access to phone numbers and music playlist. Bluetooth connectivity is also on offer and features also include 2 USB Type-C ports to plug in. Smart Key is used to activate all systems with ignition and handlebar lock being turned on or off while just carrying it.

Engine Specs

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 1,833cc, liquid cooled, 6 cylinder engine offering 125 hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 6 speed manual transmission or a 7 speed automatic DCT. It comes in with four riding modes of Tour, Sport, Rain and Econ.

Throttle By Wire (TBW) and Dual Combined Brake System is also a part of its on board features. When compared to its earlier counterpart, the 2021 Gold Wing Tour is capable of 22 percent higher fuel efficiency thanks to a lighter overall weight and engine updates.

Bookings open at HMSI’s BigWing dealerships across India, located in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala) and Hyderabad (Telangana). Buyers can also book online via Honda website. Deliveries will commence from July 2021.