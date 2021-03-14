2021 Honda HRV SUV Detailed In Real World Photos – Exteriors, Interiors

Honda HRV new gen made its global debut recently – Here are new photos

A few weeks back, Honda unveiled the 2021 Honda HR-V (also known as Vezel in select markets) in Japan. The 2021 HR-V is an all new vehicle but has continued with the brand’s SUV-Coupe type design.

All set for a launch in Japan soon, the new SUV has now started making its way in public places. Thanks to this, here are the real world photos of the new mid-sized SUV which is expected to be launched in India later this year. Images are credit to @aoi_tanuki970.

Exteriors

The 2021 HR-V undoubtedly looks stunning and imposing, thanks to its striking design elements and size. The overall design is majorly based upon the Honda SUV e Concept which was displayed at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show.

One major design change is the departure from the conventional thick chrome strip found on grilles of majority of Hondas. Key design highlights include sleek LED headlamps, DRLs, an imposing front grille, dual-tone ORVMs, dual-tone alloys, integrated rear spoiler and a sloping roofline.

Features

Honda has packed the HR-V with loads of creature comfort features. These include a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, heated seats, hands-free tailgate, wireless charger and many more.

On the safety front too, the HR-V is well equipped as it includes advanced safety features like lane hold assist, collision mitigation braking, traffic sign recognition, pedestrian detection and avoidance, adaptive cruise control and Honda’s latest Sensing Safety Kit, which includes a misstep collision mitigation system.

Powertrain

Honda will be offering the HR-V with two different powertrains, a conventional petrol-powered option and an hybrid. The standard petrol model will draw power from a 1.5 litre petrol motor which will come paired to a CVT unit. Reports suggests that the Hybrid setup will be the same which has been used by Honda in the petrol-hybrid e-HEV Honda City which is sold in select ASEAN countries – including India.

The Hybrid option will include the petrol engine along with two electric motors and a battery pack. Owners will have an option to drive their Hybrid SUV in engine powered, Hybrid and pure electric modes. One of the electric motor will be coupled with the petrol engine and will help in generation of electricity while the second one will be used to dish out raw power to the wheels.

In pure electric mode, the second motor will draw power from the battery while in the hybrid mode, the engine will power the first motor which will in-turn power the second motor. In the standard engine powered mode, the petrol motor will directly propel the wheels. Both the variants, hybrid and conventional petrol, will be offered in FWD and AWD configurations.

Honda HR-V and Indian Plans

Back in 2019-2020, Honda had shown interest to bring the HR-V to India. However, later it dropped the idea, and even shut one of its plant which was based out of Greater Noida. Looking at the present scenario and growing competition in the segment (upcoming introduction of VW-Skoda SUV Twins), rumours suggest that Honda has plans to launch HR-V to India. If it does, the SUV-crossover will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. Also, thanks to the discontinuation of CR-V and Civic, the HR-V could become the new flagship for Honda in India.