2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Cruiser Debuts – Gets DCT Automatic Gearbox

2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Cruiser is one of the few bikes around to be offered with a DCT automatic gearbox

After intense speculation and rumours, Honda has finally unveiled its flagship cruiser Rebel 1100. Several design renderings have been previously doing rounds on the internet. The cruiser motorcycle has been designed and conceptualised in line with Honda’s new “Relax and Excite” design theme.

Honda claims that the latest iteration of the premium cruiser is an easy-to-ride motorcycle and will cater to a wide range of audiences. It will be offered in two variants- Rebel 1100 and Rebel 1100 DCT. The cruiser shares its underpinnings and powertrain with Honda Africa Twin.

Powertrain & Transmission

It draws its power from a 1084cc Unicam parallel-twin engine (with PGM-Fi) which has a 270° phased crankshaft and uneven firing interval sourced from CRF1100L. This makes for a strong low-end performance.

It puts out 87 PS of power at 7000rpm and 98Nm of torque at 4750rpm. This is less than the output received at the adventure motorcycle which produces 102 PS of power and 105 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled either by a six-speed manual or a DCT automatic gearbox.

Specs Honda Rebel 1100 Engine 1084cc liquid-cooled, parallel twin Power 87 PS @ 7000 rpm Torque 98 Nm @ 4750 rpm Transmission 6 MT / 6 DCT Front Suspension 43mm fork; 4.8 inches of travel Rear Suspension single shock; 3.7 inches of travel Front Tyre 130/70-18 Rear Tyre 180/65-16 Front Brake 30mm discs Rear Brake 256mm disc Wheelbase 59.8 inches / 1519 mm Seat Ht 27.5 inches / 700 Kerb Wt 487 pounds / 220 kgs Fuel Tank 3.6 gallons / 13.62 liters

Hardware

Coming to its dynamics, the bike sits on a tubular steel frame which is assisted by 43mm conventional telescopic forks at front and twin Showa shocks with piggyback reservoirs. It rides on 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels which derive their stopping power from twin 330mm discs with a four-piston caliper and a single 256mm disc respectively. These are assisted by a dual-channel ABS. Saddle height is extremely low at 700mm and it tips the weighing scales at 220 kg (kerb weight).

Design & Features on offer

In terms of styling, it draws inspiration from other members of the Rebel family and influence of a Bobber design is clearly visible on the bike. When it comes to features, it gets an all-LED lighting setup and a single-pod LCD digital instrument display.

It also receives a bunch of electronic aids such as multiple riding modes (Rain, Sport & User) with a ride-by-wire technology, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Cruise Control, 3-level Traction Control and Wheelie Control. Honda has also provided a USC charging slot in the small storage compartment underneath the seat.

Prices of the new Rebel 1100 have been revealed and have been pegged at USD 9,299 (INR 6.87 lakh) which undercuts Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 and the Forty-Eight by USD 800 (Rs 59,000) and USD 2,000 (Rs 1.48 lakh) respectively in international markets.

Honda is also offering a number of optional accessories such as a batwing fairing, soft saddlebags with rack and quilted saddles in black and tan. It is yet to be seen whether Honda brings this high-end cruiser to India or not. As of now, there has been no word from Honda whether it will bring any member of the Rebel series in future.