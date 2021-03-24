2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV Leaks Ahead Of Global Debut

Hyundai Alcazar will lock its horns with MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Safari

Earlier this month, Hyundai officially revealed that the upcoming seven-seater version of Creta will be named Alcazar. Through a teaser video, the South Korean automaker confirmed the upcoming seven-seater SUVs name by highlighting the significance of the word ‘Alcazar’.

Yesterday, they shared the first official teasers, giving a brief idea about the exterior design and the interiors of their new premium SUV. Now, thanks to Hum3D, the Alcazar SUV exteriors have fully been detailed via 3D model. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Faraz Khan for sharing the update.

Exterior Highlights

The front face is slightly different from Creta which includes a reprofiled front bumper and newly designed grille. Its silhouette, however is similar to its 5-seater sibling up to the C-pillar beyond which things change.

It gets a redesigned rear bumper, new LED taillights and as expected a larger rear overhang. Whether the third-row seats compromise on the boot space or not is yet to be seen. Also seen are new design for the alloys, which seem to be larger than the 17 inch alloys on offer with Creta. On Alcazar, 18 inch alloys are expected.

Interior Details

The major difference between Alcazar and its five-seater derivative is the seating layout. As mentioned before, the former is a three-row SUV that will be offered in both six and seven-seat configurations. The steering on the 3D model seen, is on the left side, meaning this is likely the international-spec Alcazar. It remains to be seen if India-spec Alcazar also carries same design or not.

The former will come with captain seats in the middle row while the latter will be offered with conventional seats. The captain seats are bifurcated by a dedicated armrest along with cup holders, storage space and wireless phone charging.

Teaser images shared by Hyundai shows that the second-row captain seats are equipped with dedicated Isofix child seat mounting points and are expected to be offered with a tumble-down option for easier access to the third row. Speaking of the third row, the seats seem fairly wide enough to accommodate two adults abreast but there seems to be a dearth of knee room and legroom.

Expected Features & Engine Options

Other than this, the alloy wheel design of the seven-seater SUV is also expected to be different than the ones offered in its smaller sibling. Equipment in Creta is expected to be carried forward in Alcazar.

In addition to this, the three-row SUV is also expected to offer ADAS technology which is called Hyundai SmartSense in overseas markets. It might include features such as blind-spot collision avoidance assist, automatic emergency braking tech and driver attention warning to name a few.

There have been no details on the upcoming SUV’s powertrain department although we expect two engine options offered in Creta to be carried forward. This includes 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic (diesel) and a 7-speed DCT (petrol) gearbox.

Global debut of Hyundai Alcazar will take place in India, on 6th April followed by a launch in India by mid 2021. Upon its launch in India, it will compete against the likes of Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.