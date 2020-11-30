2021 Hyundai Bayon Imagined As New Gen i20 Active Crossover

The new Hyundai Bayon will serve as an affordable alternative to the outgoing Grand i20 and will be available from next year onwards

Hyundai recently teased its upcoming crossover and christened as Bayon. The Bayon will serve as an affordable B-segment crossover in certain European markets where Venue is not available for sale. It will replace the outgoing i20 Active and will sit below Kona in the Korean manufacturer’s lineup.

There is not much information available as of yet but design renderings of the same have surfaced online which might give us an idea of what it could look like. This rendering are based on multiple spy shots of test mules of the upcoming crossover.

Exterior Styling

The new UV will supposedly follow Hyundai’s design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ as in its current generation of cars. This can be noticed as the renderings feature Hyundai’s signature cascading grille which gives it an aggressive look.

It is complemented by signature LED headlights and boomerang-shaped LED taillamps placed beside on either sides of the rear windshield as shown in the teaser image. At rear, it also gets a wide red on the boot lid.

Side profile looks proportionate and the creases, black cladding and dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels add the necessary sportiness to the crossover. Like i20 Active, it gets a taller and upright stance compared to the standard i20. Bayon will reportedly be based on the same platform which underpins the new generation i20, hence its silhouette and proportions look similar to the sporty hatch.

Expected Powertrains, Transmission Options

In all likelihood, Bayon’s powertrain options will be borrowed from the new i20 which includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill and 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol unit. The former cranks out 83 bhp while the latter is available in two states of tunes- 99bhp and 118 bhp. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by a 5-speed manual as standard for the 1.2-litre unit and either a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT for the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit.

While Hyundai hasn’t revealed much about its entry-level crossover, it did reveal that the name Bayon has been derived from the city of Bayonne which is located in Southwest France. Interestingly, it isn’t the first time that Hyundai has opted for a name derived from a European City, case in reference is Tucson. Bayon will join the Korean automaker’s extensive SUV/Crossover lineup in Europe which includes Kona, Tucson, NEXO and Sante Fe.

The upcoming Bayon Crossover will measure around 4.10 metre and will rival the likes of Ford EcoSport and Volkswagen T-Roc. As far its launch in India is concerned, it is highly unlikely that Hyundai would want to bring it to India since Venue and Creta have been doing extremely well in the country in terms of sales volumes.

