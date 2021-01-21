2021 Hyundai Bayon SUV First Photos Leak – i20 Active Replacement

Hyundai Bayon is a sub compact SUV based on the i20 platform

Hyundai had started teasing the upcoming Bayon towards the end of last year. Now, once again, Hyundai has shared a new teaser which has captured the front-headlight setup of the Bayon. Along with the teaser, brochure images have also leaked, credit to cochespias.

In case you aren’t aware, Bayon will be the new entry-level Hyundai SUV for the European market. The crossover will become the spiritual successor of the previous generation i20 Active, which was on sale earlier.

Bayon: New Entry Level Crossover

Hyundai has stated that the Bayon will have a “clean, high-tech look” and will be based upon Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. In Hyundai’s European portfolio, the Bayon will sit under the Kona and will become the most affordable crossover on offer.

Speculation suggests that the Bayon will be sharing considerable components with the 2020 i20 as both are based on the same platform. Powertrain options, dashboard’s design and multiple other components on the inside are expected to be similar to the one seen on the new gen 2020 i20.

New Images Leaked

While Hyundai has been trying to ramp-up the excitement regarding the Bayon by teasing only limited components of the SUV, one of our reader has managed to gain access to the first-set of photos of the Bayon.

The Bayon looks like a jacked-up cross-over based upon the current generation i20, (which it basically is). The design language is very similar to the one seen on the i20, however the head-light setup and grille are aesthetically different. The headlight setup is in-fact similar to the ones seen on new generation Hyundai cross-overs like Creta/Kona/Venue.

On the side, Hyundai has added roof-rails and heavy body cladding to add to Bayon’s rugged look, while on the rear, the distinctive tail-lamps become the centre of attraction. Alloy wheel design looks unconventional and busy, and it will be interesting to see how customers react to it. While photos of the interiors aren’t very clear, the dashboard design looks very similar to the one seen on the 2020 i20.

Bayon’s Nomenclature

Earlier, Hyundai had revealed that it came up with the Bayon moniker, after taking in inspiration from the city of Bayonne, which is a city located in Southern part of France. In the past too, Hyundai has named its products based upon names of cities, like the way it named Tuscon, based upon the US city with the same name.

No Bayon Plans for India

As far as launch in India is concerned, we don’t think Hyundai will even consider bringing the Bayon to India. This is primarily because Hyundai already has Venue and Creta, both of which have been doing extremely well in their respective categories. Addition of Bayon will most probably cannibalize sales of Hyundai’s existing Indian line-up and even confuse potential customers.