2021 Hyundai Creta 7 Seater SUV For India Rendered – 4 New Colours

Hyundai Creta 7 seater will be launched in the second half of 2021

India is one of the largest market for Creta. Including exports, Hyundai India produces more than 15k units of Creta at their plant in Chennai. With such immense popularity, new gen Creta is all set to get a larger, 7 seater version very soon.

Hyundai has been actively testing the new 7 seater Creta. Earlier spy shots came in while the SUV was on test on international roads (mostly in South Korea), but now, the new Creta 7 seater has been spied in India. Based on these new spy shots, here are latest renders of the new 7 seater Creta, created by Pratyush Rout.

Exteriors

7 seater Creta comes in with some styling updates over its 5 seater counterpart, but also borrows several design elements from the latter. It has been spied with a new grille, C shaped LED headlamps, wrap around LED tail lamps, tweaked rear bumper and a larger rear quarter glass.

It will also receive roof rails, a shark fin antenna, cascading grille with studs instead of slats as seen on the 5 seater Creta along with a new rear spoiler and twin tip exhaust pipes. The 7 seater SUV will sit on alloy wheels in a similar design as seen on the current Creta. Alloys will be larger, at 18 inches while tyre size will be 215/55. It will sport larger rear overhangs so as to accommodate third row of seats.

Interiors of the new Hyundai Creta, in a 7 seater, 3 row set up, will get captain seats for the second row and a panoramic sunroof. Other features will be quite the same as seen on the current Creta with a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a Bose premium sound system. Higher trims will receive a digital instrument cluster.

Safety equipment will be via stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control, parking sensors at the front and rear and 6 airbags. Set for launch by the second half of 2021, the new Creta could also be called Alcazar as this is the name Hyundai has registered.

7 Seater Creta Engine

Hyundai Creta 7 seater or Alcazar as it may well be called, will share its engine lineup both with the current Creta and the Kia Seltos. This will include a 1.5 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque and a 1.4 liter turbo charged, direct injection petrol engine making 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque. The diesel engine lineup will also include a 1.5 liter diesel engine. The engines get mated to automatic gearbox options.

The new Hyundai Alcazar could hit showrooms by the mid or Diwali 2021. It will be priced at a premium over the current 5 seater Creta by about Rs 1 lakh. Once launched, the new 7 seater compact SUV will face up with others in its segment like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Gravitas, next gen Mahindra XUV500.