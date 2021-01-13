2021 Hyundai Creta 7 Seater Spied Testing With New Alloys

Hyundai Creta 7-seater SUV will be one of the major new car launches in India this year

Hyundai Motor Company, India’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, is set to bring in a larger version of the Creta 5 seater this year. With launch expected sometime in H2 2021, the upcoming 2021 Hyundai Creta 7 Seater has now been spied on test once again.

7-Seater Creta To Be Called Alcazar

Hyundai is currently testing the new Creta, which could also be called Alcazar. The latest spy shots reveal interesting new details, drawing attention to its exterior makeup. Being a 7-seater, it will be longer than the 5-seater Creta, currently on sale in India. It will however, borrow some features from the latter while will get some revisions so as to set itself apart.

The 7-seater Creta on test sported similar C Pillars extended to accommodate third row seating. It also receives a new rear fascia with differently designed tail lamps, new rear spoiler and twin tip exhaust pipes.

The SUV on test, featured headlamps in a similar design as seen on the 5-seater Creta but it gets a unique grille design with studs in place of slats. Front parking sensors, roof rails and new alloy wheels will also be a part of the feature updates that will be a part of the 7-seater Creta’s exterior makeup.

Interior Features and Technology

As compared to its 5-seater counterpart, the 7-seater Creta will be longer with added cabin space with third row seating. It will get similar equipment with a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, BOSE sound system and a panoramic sunroof.

Front seats will be ventilated option, while it will also receive a powered driver seat and an air purifier. Safety equipment will include multiple airbags, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability program. Second row seats will be in bench setup while third row seats will be foldable so as to increase booth space over the 430 liters mark.

Petrol and Diesel Engine Options

The new Creta or Alcazar as it may well be named, will be powered by petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine will make 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque mated to a 7 speed DCT. The 1.5 liter diesel engine will offer 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque with 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission options.

Pricing could be higher by around Rs.1 lakh over that of the standard Creta that is priced between Rs 10-19 lakhs. Larger dimensions and better equipment will ensure that the new 7-seater SUV competes with the likes of the MG Hector Plus while it will also rival the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Safari.

