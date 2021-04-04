2021 Hyundai Creta E Base Variant Updated – First Look Walkaround

Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Nissan Kicks

Hyundai Creta is currently the highest-selling SUV in India with over 12,000 units sold in March this year. Ever since it got a generation updated last year, Creta has been selling like hot cakes in the country.

Despite having a slightly premium pricing and higher waiting period, demand for Creta has not gone down one bit. In fact, it is growing by the day. Recently, Hyundai silently made some subtle updates to the MY2021 Creta. These updates are minute deletions of features from its equipment list.

In a walkaround video uploaded by ‘TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly’, the vlogger highlights the changes that occurred in the base E variant of Hyundai Creta. There is no change in its styling at all and it is revealed that features deleted from the SUV’s equipment are Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and a cooled glove box compartment.

Apart from these two, the rest of the features offered in the MY2020 model of Creta base trim have been carried forward to the latest iteration. Take a look at the detailed video below, of the base E variant of 2021 Creta.

Features offered in Creta E trim

Speaking about features, 2021 Creta offers exterior features such as single projector halogen headlamps instead of the tri-beam projector LED headlamps in higher trims. Inside the cabin, it gets a similar layout with features such as a manual air conditioner, Power Adjustable ORVMs, power windows, a simple power steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Other key features in the base trim include a powered boot, adjustable steering, rear AC vents, keyless entry, a dual-tone dashboard and more. The biggest miss from the cabin of the E trim is the absence of an infotainment system as it doesn’t even offer a simple double-din audio system. Safety features included are dual front airbags, day and night IRVM, ABS with EBS, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing door lock, Follow Me Home Headlamps and anti-theft device.

Powertrain Specifications

In terms of powertrain, the base E trim of Creta is offered with two engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is good enough to produce 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. While the latter churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

A six-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard across both powertrains with no option of an automatic transmission in the base trim. The petrol variant of Creta E trim is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh whereas the diesel-powered variant is offered at Rs 10.31 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).