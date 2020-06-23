2021 Hyundai Creta Grand 7 seater SUV imagined – Rival to Tata Gravitas

The Hyundai Creta 7-seater will have India and China as its primary markets

The latest generation Hyundai Creta with radical styling started off very well in India with over 30k bookings in a matter of few days. The COVID-19 emergency surely dampened the crossover’s sales momentum but once we emerge on the other side, hopefully soon, it will be one of the cars to watch out for in the country.

Hyundai is gearing up to top up an already strong product with a slightly longer version with additional row of seats. The Hyundai Creta 7-seater variant would be an attractive proposition in populous countries like India and China. The three-row model is currently undergoing testing in South Korea.

Though the prototypes are heavily camouflaged, it can be deciphered that the front half the design is left intact while the rear, especially aft the C-pillar, receives complete restyling. Here is a speculative rendering the Hyundai Creta 7-seater created by designer Kleber Silva.

It is called 2021 Hyundai Creta Grand. Though this particular example is not fully based on the prototypes, we found the styling theme interesting. Moreover, these renderings give us a pretty good idea of how proportionate the new Creta would look in its longer avatar.

The key difference between this speculative rendering and the prototypes is the C-pillar. The test mules featured steeper C-pillars that could be body-colored instead of black finished. It appears that the Creta 7-seater has a longer wheelbase but we will know for sure at the time of premiere.

Apart from the additional row of seats, we expect its modern cabin with comprehensive connectivity features to be carried forward from the existing version. Hyundai could offer different colour themes to differentiate between the two variants.

It is reasonable to assume that the Grand Creta will borrow its powertrain lineup from the regular variant. In India, the Creta is offered with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor producing 115 hp, a turbocharged 1.4-liter petrol unit with 140 hp on tap and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine developing 115 hp. Standard transmission is a 6-speed manual unit but customers can also specify the NA petrol with CVT, turbo petrol with 7-DCT and the oil burner with 6-AT.

The Hyundai Creta 7-seater is expected to be introduced in India sometime in early 2021. It will be pitted against other extended crossovers like the Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus. It is also possible that Kia comes up with a stretched Seltos.