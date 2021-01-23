2021 Hyundai Creta Price List For All Variants – Increased By Up To 31,500

Hyundai India has revealed the new price list of Creta SUV, effective from Jan 2021

At the star of the year, Hyundai India has announced an increase in price of all their cars. This hike has been announced due to rise in input costs. Hyundai’s best-selling car, Creta has also received the price hike. 2021 Hyundai Creta price hike ranges from Rs 16,900 to Rs 31,500 while the percentage increase is from about 1% to 3.15%.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is set to be powered by three engine options that include 1.5 liter diesel (MT/AT), 1.5 liter petrol (MT/CVT) and 1.4 liter turbo-petrol with DCT. It is currently the best selling SUV of India.

New Hyundai Creta Latest Price List – 23rd Jan 2021

The base Hyundai Creta petrol E MT variant, which was priced Rs 9.81 lakh, is now priced at Rs 9.99 lakh. Petrol Creta price ranges from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh while the automatic IVT variant is priced from Rs 15.27 lakh to Rs 16.48 lakh. Top of the line turbo petrol Creta with 7 speed DCT is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh ex-sh and goes on all the way to Rs 17.53 lakh.

Creta Diesel E MT 2021 price starts from Rs 10.31 lakh. This is the variant which has received the highest price hike. It now costs a whopping Rs 31,500 more than the older price, which was Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-sh. Diesel Manual Creta price ranges from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.8 lakh while the automatic diesel Creta costs Rs 16.27 lakh to Rs 17.48 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

New prices of Hyundai Creta are effective immediately. Customers taking delivery from today, will have to pay the new prices as mentioned above. In terms of on-road, the price increase is in the range of approx Rs 60k to Rs 1 lakh.

Hyundai Creta Variants

The Hyundai Creta EX (MT) variant gets all the features seen on the base variant in addition to a shark fin antenna, a sunglass holder, steering mounted controls and voice recognition. It sports a 20.32cm touchscreen with Bluetooth with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets an Arkayms sound system with front and rear speakers and front tweeters.

2020 Hyundai Creta S variant comes in with several features over the earlier two variants. The exteriors get features such as a chrome finished cascading grille, front fog lamps, rear defogger with timer, rear wiper and washer and 16” steel wheels. Roof rails and interior door handles are silver finished while this variant also gets automatic headlamps and LED tail lamps. Interiors are seen with a smart key with push button start, fully automatic temperature controls and rear window with sunshade.

In Rs, Ex-sh New Price Creta Petrol Jan-21 1.5 MT E 9,99,990 1.5 MT EX 10,82,800 1.5 MT S 12,05,800 1.5 MT SX 13,79,800 1.5 IVT SX 15,27,800 1.5 IVT SX (O) 16,48,800 1.4 DCT SX 16,49,800 1.4 DCT SX (O) 17,53,800 In Rs, Ex-sh New Price Creta Diesel Jan-21 1.5 MT E 10,31,400 1.5 MT EX 11,77,800 1.5 MT S 13,05,800 1.5 MT SX 14,79,800 1.5 AT SX 16,27,800 1.5 MT SX (O) 16,07,800 1.5 AT SX (O) 17,48,800

Hyundai Creta SX is seen with 17” silver alloy wheels, LED headlamps and LED DRLs along with puddle lamps with welcome function. It also receives chrome door handles, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, day and night IRVMs with BlueLink hotkeys, auto folding ORVMs, 60:40 folding rear seats with 2 step reclining and a central arm rest with cup holder. Infotainment is via a 10.25” touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai BlueLink connected car technology. Safety equipment is also more than that offered on the lower 3 trims to include electronic stability control, vehicle stability control, hill assist and rear disc brakes along with ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Creta SX Turbo variant is among the top end variants, surpassed by the SX(O) and SX(O) DCT. The Hyundai Creta SX sports grey alloys, metal finished pedals and twin tipped exhaust. Its exteriors are dual toned with a black roof and black spoiler which enhance its sporty appeal. It also gets all black interiors with black fabric seat upholstery, AC vents with orange accents and a leather wrapped steering wheel with orange finish

2020 Creta SX(O) gets side and curtain airbags, height adjustable driver and passenger seat belt, leather finished door arm rests and 8 way power driver’s seat. It also sports a Bose premium sound system with a front central speaker and subwoofer. The Hyundai Creta SX(O) DCT interiors are seen with black leather upholstery with orange accents and a glossy black finished arch C pillar.