2021 Hyundai i20 ERA Base Variant Detailed First Look – Interiors, Exteriors

Hyundai i20 competes against other premium hatchbacks such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz

Hyundai i20 remains one of the best selling car in the segment. It was among the first car in the segment in India and was only toppled once Maruti Baleno was launched. i20 lost its No 1 position to Baleno and has since been No 2.

Third-gen Hyundai i20 was one of the most highly anticipated auto launches last year. Even though the car was an improvement in every way possible in comparison to the outgoing model, its unexpected high prices left a segment of prospective buyers away. This can be noticed in sales too. Tata Altroz has beaten Hyundai i20 in sales for the month of June 2021.

New Cheaper Variant – 2021 Hyundai i20 ERA

New i20 is currently available in four trims- Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The latest iteration of the premium hatch is offered with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink connected car tech, LED headlamps, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, an air purifier and much more. Safety kit is laced with features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

Soon Hyundai will launch a new base variant of i20 called ERA which will be devoid of most of these fancy features. Ahead of its launch, 2021 Hyundai i20 ERA variant has arrived at dealer yard and thanks to AutoTrend TV, we have a detailed walkaround video of interiors and exteriors.

Missing Features

Gone is the piano black finish from the front grille and so are the projector headlamps. Until now, projector headlamps were offered as standard on the Hyundai i20 range in India. Headlamps are halogens, same as on offer with Magna variant. Foglights have been removed as well. Alloys have been replaced by 14 inch steel wheels. In comparison, Magna gets 15 inch alloys, higher variants get 16 inch alloys.

Side turn indicators have been removed from ORVMs and placed on the front fenders. ORVMs are no longer power adjustable and are now manual. Rear tail lamps are no longer LEDs. Body coloured door handles are on offer with ERA variant of 2021 i20. There is a roof mounted antenna on offer, despite the car not having any audio system on offer.

On the inside, the dashboard is finished in black. Steering mounted controls include RESET and TRIP meters only. Steering adjustment is not on offer. There is no central lock on offer. Power windows are on offer only for front passenger and driver. For the rear passengers, there is manual windows on offer. Boot space remains same. In the boot you will find spare wheel with same size along with tools to replace wheel if needed.

Engine, Transmission Options

Hyundai i20 is offered with three engine options- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The naturally aspirated petrol unit produces output figures of 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while the turbo petrol unit churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm.

The oil burner on the other hand kicks out 99 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMt, a CVT automatic or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox depending on the powertrain option. Base Era variant is expected to be on offer with petrol 1.2 and 1.5 diesel option. Prices are expected to be about Rs 50-80k lower than the current base i20 Magna, which is priced at Rs 6.85 lakh, ex-sh.