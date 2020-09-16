2021 Hyundai i30 N Facelift Teased – Gets New DCT Auto Transmission

The i30 N hatchback will be launched sometime next year along with its Fastback version

Hyundai Motor Company has finally revealed the first official images of the 2021 i30 N hatchback. The i30 N is one of the many N-line products, like the i20 N and Elantra N, that the South Korean automaker has been developing for quite some time. The N Line range will cater to people who like their cars to be rich in performance.

Hyundai’s N Line range of cars is more performance-oriented and will offer much more power than their regular variants. The set of teaser images shows that the new model will have considerable aesthetic updates over the standard model which focuses on a more dynamic performance.

Design

The first thing one notices are the big 19-inch freshly designed alloy wheels that have been forged instead of being cast. This has resulted in a loss of 14kg of weight than the regular tyres. The wheels have thin profile rubber as usually witnessed in high-end sports cars. Also, the menacing blacked-out grille seems very hard to ignore. The signature N badging can be seen clearly. A similar style of grille has been seen on the facelifted Verna and the upcoming Elantra.

The front and rear bumpers are also newly crafted which lends an aggressive yet sporty stance to the hatchback. The cosmetic upgrades at the rear are more eye-catching thanks to the evident diffuser with integrated twin exhaust pipes.

Both the headlight and taillight clusters are completely new in design. The headlamps come with a uniquely designed V-shaped integrated LED DRLs. This one seems like a fast machine even while standing.

Dynamic Performance

Shifting focus to its most crucial aspect, its performance is nothing short of exhilarating. The i30 N draws its power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which will be made available in two states of tune. The base variant will be offered with a power of 250 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. Whereas, the Performance Pack will boost these figures to 275 bhp and 392 Nm of peak torque.

This unit will be paired either with the company’s newly developed eight-speed DCT gearbox or the standard six-speed manual. The eight-speed DCT comes with dedicated N performance shifts. The first is the ‘N Grin Shift’ mode which lets the driver increase the peak torque with the help of a turbocharger overboost setting. The next function is ‘N Power Shift’ mode which is used to accelerate while full throttling.

Further details are still awaited and are expected to be revealed in course of time. With output figures like the ones mentioned above, one thing is for sure that it is going to be one of the quickest hatches around. It will take on the likes of Ford Focus ST and Volkswagen Golf GTI.