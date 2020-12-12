2021 Hyundai Palisade SUV Arrives In Australia – Being Planned For India Launch

The Hyundai Palisade will be offered in Base and Highlander trims and in petrol and diesel engine options

Hyundai Palisade, the company’s largest SUV, has been launched in Australia. Offered in 7 or 8 seater options, the Palisade has been presented in two trims of ‘Palisade’ and a higher grade called the ‘Highlander’. Hyundai is also planning on launching Palisade full sized SUV in India, but the plans have still not been confirmed.

Priced at AU$ 60,000 (Rs. 3,287,030) and AU$71,000 (Rs.3,943,770) plus on road costs, the new Palisade is a full sized SUV which will be a direct competitor to the Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander. This pricing makes the new Palisade the most expensive Hyundai offering in Australia, priced higher as compared to the $65,290 Kona Electric Highlander.

Exteriors and Interiors

The exteriors of the new Hyundai Palisade boast of a new design language. It sits on large 18 inch alloy wheels as standard which increase to 20 inch wheels on the Highlander trim. It sports bi-LED head and tail lights and comes in six paint options of White Cream Mica, Timeless Black, Steel Graphite, Sierra Burgundy, Rain Forest, and Highlander-only Moonlight Cloud Mica.

Interiors of this right hand drive SUV is spacious while it exudes a host of driver and passenger comforts, high technology and a long list of safety equipment. The base trim is comes in with a 10.25 inch all digital touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and sat-nav with live traffic updates.

It also receives an Infinity audio system, Driver Talk and Quite Mode along with a 7 inch TFT colour display. Interiors are seen in leather upholstery while there is a 3 zone climate control system for all three rows of seating.

2021 Hyundai Palisade Highlander trim gets an electric tail gate, surround view monitor and LED lights at the front and rear. Its interiors receive Nappa leather seating matching its exteriors. The White Cream, Timeless Black and Sierra Burgundy coloured models sports burgundy leather, while Steel Graphite and Moonlight Cloud models get beige coloured upholstery. Other features include a suede roof liner, rear door blinds, sun roof, head up display, heated and ventilated first and second row seats and a heated steering wheel.

Extensive list of Safety Equipment

The new Palisade, the company’s flagship SUV, boasts of Hyundai’s SmartSense safety suite that is offered as standard. This includes blind spot collision avoidance assist, high beam assist, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist and driver attention warning. The list of safety equipment also extends to vehicle departure warning, lane keep assist, lane following assist and autonomous emergency braking along with adaptive cruise control, etc.

Engine Specs

The new Hyundai Palisade is powered by a 3.8 liter V12 petrol engine offering 291 hp power and 355 Nm torque mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission with front wheel drive. The 2.2 liter diesel engine makes 197 hp power and 440 Nm torque mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission. The Hyundai Palisade comes with 5 year/unlimited km warranty along with complimentary roadside assistance for first 1 year.