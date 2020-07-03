2021 Hyundai Santa Fe engine specifications out – Petrol hybrid, diesel

The 2021MY Hyundai Santa Fe is based on an all-new platform and follows a revamped styling approach

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor unveiled the 2021MY Santa Fe in early June. In its latest avatar, the mid-size crossover/SUV sits on an all-new ‘N3’ modular platform and takes a rather ‘interesting’ design philosophy. It replaces the fourth-gen ‘TM series’ 2018MY Santa Fe. Evidently, it is not a major revamp compared to its previous shape and proportions (despite being based on a different architecture). The 7-seater SUV was also spotted a few times on public roads, undisguised.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe will hit Europe in about three months from now before it reaches other potential markets in North America and Asia. Hyundai Motor India has no plans at the moment to bring the vehicle to our market. However, the company is looking forward to introducing the Hyundai Palisade in India. It is based on the Kia Telluride, winner of 2020 WCOTY (World Car Of The Year).

Hyundai had not shared the full engine specifications and variant options of the 2021MY Santa Fe during its global unveiling. Yet it was almost confirmed that the SUV would be having a PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) version. The information proved true as the automaker has finally revealed the facts and figures.

Starting with its electrified variants, the new Hyundai Santa FE comes in both hybrid and PHEV formats with a 6-speed automatic. Either variant employs a 1.6-litre Smartstream turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine co-developed by Hyundai and Kia Motors. In ‘hybrid’ format, the engine is coupled to a 44kW (~60bhp) electric motor and 1.49kWh lithium-ion battery, producing a combined output of 227bhp and 350Nm. FWD and AWD configurations are on offer.

The higher AWD-only PHEV model (will not be available initially) uses the same powertrain as the latest Kia Sorento hybrid. In this case, the 1.6-litre ICE unit is mated to a 67kW (~90bhp) electric motor and 13.8kWh lithium-ion battery system to generate 261bhp and 350Nm, combined.

As the battery packs are stored under the front seats, there is no compromise on cabin space. The improved 1.6 Smartstream engine boasts of CVVD (Continuously Variable Valve Duration) and promises +4% performance, +5% fuel economy and -12% emissions.

The familiar 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (similar to the one powering the Kia Carnival) packs a host of upgrade and weighs considerably less. It is good for ~200bhp and 440Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a new 8-speed DCT.