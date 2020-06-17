2021 Hyundai Santa Fe looks ‘unusual’ in real life – Spied undisguised

Hyundai Motor is yet to reveal the full specifications of its 2021MY Santa Fe SUV

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company revealed the 2021MY Santa Fe SUV in early June. Packing substantially more, the latest Hyundai Santa Fe is a radical improvement over the fourth-gen ‘TM‘ series rather than being an all-new generation. It is primarily aimed at European and North American markets. Hyundai claims that it offers several upgrades in terms of dynamics, equipment and safety, but has not shared the full technical specifications yet.

Perhaps the most talked-about aspect of the new Sante Fe would be its styling. Compared to other modern-day Hyundai products, the designers have taken a completely different approach — especially at the front. The signature cascading grille theme has been replaced by an interesting octagonal configuration. Another highlight is its T-shaped DRLs (heavily ‘inspired’ by Volvo models albeit titled inward) that appear to drip down through the bumper and into the full-LED headlamps. Overall, the 2021MY Hyundai Santa Fe sports a like-it-or-hate-it styling. There is certainly no in-between.

After its official unveiling, a few 2021MY Hyundai Santa Fe units were spotted on public South Korean roads without any camouflage. The world is getting used to tastelessly oversized grilles but the Santa Fe looked relatively better in its official studio images. However, in the real world, the seven-seater SUV looks rather weird from certain angles. As seen in the set shared by Kurdistan Automotive Blog on Instagram, the new Santa Fe may not be the most welcome sight in a poorly lit parking lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurdistan_Automotive_Blog (@kurdistan_automotive_blog_) on Jun 15, 2020 at 3:00am PDT

For the 2021 model year, Hyundai has not made any major changes to the side and rear profiles. This is quite unusual since the latest model is based on an all-new ‘N3’ modular platform which supports hybrid powertrains. The example you see here is supposedly a hybrid variant; PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) to be precise. As mentioned before, the company has not shared any details regarding its engine specifications though sources suggest that there would by mild-hybrid petrol and diesel formats as well.

Coming to its interiors, the new Santa Fe features a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch TFT instrument console, ‘shift-by-wire’ gear buttons in place of a conventional lever; premium soft-touch materials, voice commands and more. It boasts of Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system (reportedly only in diesel format) with multiple driving modes such as Sand, Snow, Mud, Eco, Sport, Comfort and Smart.

The Indian market has not been rewarding to the only two Santa Fe generations (third and fourth) it had received. For the same reason, we do not expect the new one to come here. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India is considering the Palisade (shares internals with the Kia Telluride).