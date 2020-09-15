2021 Hyundai Tucson SUV Debuts – India Launch on the Cards

2021 Hyundai Tucson comes with a radical new design on the outside and completely updated interiors

The fourth generation Hyundai Tucson borrows styling inspiration from last year’s Vision T Concept. It boasts of a futuristic design and will sport a textured front grille with a 3D mesh design. The grille will be flanked by multiple LED lights while the front bumper will sport projector headlamps and DRLs with LED turn indicators and fog lamps.

The bonnet will be seen with creases running along the length of the Tucson and there will be a faux bash plate on the underside of the front bumper. Design elements on the sides will see dual tone 19 inch alloy wheels, extended wheel arches, air vents behind each wheel arch and black plastic cladding.

The Tucson will get a flat roof design while at the rear there will be sharp LED tail lamps connected by a straight bar giving it a single piece look. Distinctive Tucson badging will be prominent on the tail gate. The rear window wiper is hidden under the roof spoiler while the ‘H’ badging moves up to the glass area.

Standing larger in dimensions as compared to its earlier counterpart, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson will measure 4500 mm in length, 1864 mm in width and 1660 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2679 mm. This will be an improvement over its predecessor that stood at 4475 mm in length, 1850 mm in width and 1660 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2670 mm. This increase in dimensions means added interior space with a more spacious cargo area.

Interiors

The interiors of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson takes on a modern stance which the company calls as “Interspace” design theme. It gets a tiller shaped steering wheel, a twin cockpit stance with two strips of silver surrounds in the driver and co-passenger area. It will also receive a wrap around dashboard, a floating digital instrument cluster, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated into a vertical ‘waterfall’ central stack and push button controls.

There will also be an 8 inch screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and two-device Bluetooth connectivity. The cabin will be highlighted with 64 colour ambient lighting system with 10 levels of brightness. It gets an air quality monitoring system to keep a check on exterior air quality and pollution levels with a fine dust sensor. This device will also keep a track on interior air quality and purifies the cabin when needed along with a lower moisture evaporator that keeps HVAC odor free.

Safety will be enhanced via drive assist and active safety features among which will be front collision monitoring system, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and Hyundai Highway Driving Assist. It also gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD as standard.

Engine Specs

The standard variant will be powered by a 1.6 liter, 4 cylinder engine offering 180 hp power and 264 Nm torque while the N variant will get a 2.5 liter, turbocharged, 4 cylinder engine making 290 hp power and 421 Nm torque. The N line will also get a hybrid engine offering combined output of 230 hp power and 350 Nm torque.

Gearbox options could include a 6 speed automatic while the hybrid system could come in with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The Tucson will not only receive driving modes of Eco, Comfort, Smart, and Sport seen on its earlier counterpart but the 2021 model will also receive Mud, Sand, and Snow.

2021 Hyundai Tucson will hit showrooms in South Korea from this month. In the US it will be launched by mid 2021. Expected starting price is slated from around $25,000 (Rs.18,35,275) going up to $35,000 (Rs.25,69,385) for the hybrid variant. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Toyota RAV4, and Volkswagen Tiguan. India launch is also being planned.