2021 Jawa, Jawa 42, Perak Prices Increased – New vs Old Price List

Jawa brand of motorcycles directly competes with Royal Enfield motorcyles in the mid-displacement segment of retro motorcyles

Classic Legends has increased prices on all its Jawa models in India namely Jawa Classic, Forty-Two and Perak. The latest price hike is applicable with immediate effect and has been implemented across all models of the said bikes. This is the second price hike since adoption of the stringent BS6 emission norms a few months back.

Price Hike of Jawa

Starting with Jawa, all variants of the retro-style classic motorcycle have witnessed an increment in their ex-showroom prices by Rs 2,987. It is offered in two variants- single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. The base trim with silver and grey colour variants were offered at a price of Rs Rs 1,73,164. After the latest hike in prices, it costs Rs 1,76,151.

The Maroon coloured variant of the single-channel ABS trim was previously priced Rs 1,74,228 and after the latest price revision, it is now available at Rs 1,77,215. Coming to the dual-channel variants, the black and grey colour options are now available at a price of Rs 1,85,093 as opposed to Rs 1,82,106 prior to the hike. Similarly, price of the Maroon option has been increased from Rs 1,83,170 to Rs1,86,157.

Price hike of Forty-Two, Perak

Talking about the brand entry-level model Forty-Two, price hike across all variants is constant at Rs 2987. For single-channel ABS variants, prices for Haley’s Teal and Starlight Blue colour options have increased from Rs 1,60,300 to Rs Rs 1,63,287.

Prior to the latest price hike, the Lumos Lime shade was offered at a price of Rs 1,64,164 instead of Rs 1,67,151. On the other hand, colour options such as Nebula Blue, Comet Red and Galactic Green were previously priced at Rs 1,65,228 and will now be offered at a price of Rs 1,68,215.

Also Read – Royal Enfield Prices Jan 2021

The company’s flagship product Perak is available in a solitary trim and will now be offered at a price of Rs 1,97,487. The bobber which recently celebrated its first anniversary in the market was previously priced at Rs 1,94,500. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Updated Forty-Two Spied

Spy shots of the updated Jawa Forty-Two surfaced on the internet recently which showed a handful of updates on the retro-modern motorcycle. It will be launched soon, and could command an even higher price.

The updated Forty-Two was seen with blacked-out mechanical components such as its engine, front and rear suspension units, exhaust pipe and headlamp bezel and turn indicator housings. Another major update is the inclusion of blacked-out alloy wheels as opposed to wire-spoke wheels offered previously.