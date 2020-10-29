Jeep Compass Facelift China Debut In Nov – India Launch In 2021

2021 Jeep Compass gets a handful of exterior and interior styling updates along with updates in powertrain setup

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is all set to introduce its highly anticipated Jeep Compass Facelift in China next month. The updated mid-size SUV is all set to make its international debut at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China slated to begin from November 22.

Exterior Design Updates

Test mules of the facelifted Compass have been spotted in Europe as well as Indian roads on numerous occasions in the recent past. From the images spied, it is clear that the updated SUV will receive significant updates in terms of design and styling, although the overall silhouette remains identical.

The spy shots confirm that the new Compass facelift will sport a new seven-slot grille which sits between a new pair of headlights that seem to be narrower than the current model. Barring the revised bumper along with slightly remodeled bumper diffuser and taillights there are not going to be huge changes at the rear as well. It will also receive a set of freshly designed alloy wheels.

Interior & Feature Updates

Major updates can be seen inside the cabin in the form of a new dashboard design. A new 10-inch infotainment system will command its presence on the center console. It is set to be offered with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Uconnect connectivity tech.

Other notable inclusions to the equipment list include a digital instrument cluster, highway assist, traffic sign recognition, traffic jam assists, lane keep assist, active blind-spot assist, driver attention alert and a 360-degree parking camera. It is also speculated that the new Compass facelift is set to come with Autonomous technology.

Powertrain & Transmission Updates

When it comes to powertrain, it is expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit is set to be replaced by a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit which will be available in two states of tunes- 128bhp and 148bhp with 270Nm of peak torque on both states of tunes. This unit is likely to be mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

In international markets, it will be powered by a 1.6-litre MultiJet diesel unit which can push out 118 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. In India, it will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, Multi-jet diesel engine which churns out 173 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Expected India Launch

Jeep Compass Facelift is likely to make its debut in India in the first half of 2021. In addition, it is also reported that the Italian-American joint venture will officially announce the availability of Compass 4xE which will run on a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The PHEV SUV will join the likes of Wrangler Unlimited 4xE, Renegade 4xe and Commander PHEV from Jeep’s electrified lineup.