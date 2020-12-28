New Jeep Compass Facelift India Debut On 7th January 2021

Jeep Compass Facelift is expected to carry a bunch of changes on the exterior and interior, however, engine options are likely to remain identical

Although 2020 was a damper for many obvious reasons, as enthusiasts we got to see many new automotive launches throughout this year. The same is the case for next year as many new exciting launches are lined up for 2021. Starting January next year, one of the most highly anticipated cars is about to get launched.

Jeep Compass Facelift is expected to be launched in India on January 23 next year. Jeep dealerships in select cities have started accepting bookings for the mid-size SUV. There are no details regarding any booking amount as of yet.

Today, Jeep India has shared block your date invites, for 7th Jan 2021. It is likely that on this date the India-spec Compass facelift is unveiled. Production of the updated SUV is expected to commence from the beginning of January at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon outside Pune in Maharashtra.

The new model made its debut recently at the 2020 Guangzhou International Motor Show in China last month. The 2021 Compass comes with subtle updates on its exterior and a host of additions on its interior.

Exterior Design Updates

Speaking of its exterior, the new facelifted Compass receives slightly revised headlamp clusters which are sleeker than before. Even headlight inserts are different and full LED units are expected on most of the trim levels. The seven-slot grille with chrome inserts has been carried forward from the current model but the honeycomb mesh gets silver accents. The front bumper has been remodelled so have been the fog lamp housings.

The front bumper gets the addition of a long black insert frame which connects the fog lamp housings and also gets an auxiliary air inlet in the middle. At rear, things are mostly unchanged except for the slightly redesigned bumper diffuser. It gets the same pair of LED taillights. The Trailhawk version of Compass comes with a new blacked-out front bumper, blacked-out front grille, red/black decals on hood and signature tow hooks in red on front bumper.

Interior & Feature Updates

Inside the cabin, it is expected to be a more premium affair with a redesigned dashboard with loads of soft-touch materials and a new floating 10.1-inch infotainment system. This unit is compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and FCA’s latest UConnect 5 technology. Other notable highlights include double-stitched leather upholstery, a new 3-spoke steering wheel, fully digital instrument console, a 360-degree parking camera and lots more.

Powertrain Options

Coming to powertrain, Jeep is likely to retain the engine options in the current Compass. This includes a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet diesel unit. The former kicks out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque while the latter pushes out 173 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Both units come paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol unit gets a 7-speed DCT and the diesel unit gets a 9-speed automatic gearbox as an option.