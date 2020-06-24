2021 Jeep Compass facelift spied in India ahead of launch

The 2021MY Jeep Compass facelift does not carry a major improvement in terms of styling

Earlier this month, FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) unveiled the 2021MY Jeep Compass facelift for global markets. The current second-gen MP/552 model has been around since 2017 and is virtually the only major product sold by FCA group in India. News regarding its facelift (including a 7-seater Jeep Compass variant) was doing rounds on the internet for quite some time but Jeep India has never made a formal statement on its debut. However, the company did mention that “two to three” new products would come to our market next year.

For the 2021 model year, the Jeep Compass does not sport a major improvement over its pre-facelift version. Visual changes are rather subtle. This includes a revised mesh pattern for the seven-slat grille, LED foglamps (same profile), new wheel options, added colour choices, dual-tip exhaust, etc. On the inside, the 8.4-inch touchscreen features the latest UConnect 5.0 software.

It supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. Coupled to UConnect smartphone app, customers can enjoy functionalities such as remote engine-start and pre-adjusting the climate control. The infotainment system is open to improvements via OTA updates. Cabin materials and upholstery have gone up in quality too.

India is a major production hub for the Jeep Compass. FCA India’s Ranjangaon manufacturing facility is responsible for a good majority of Compass units sold in foreign markets. For the same reason, the new facelift is bound to reach Indian shores in the near future.

Now, automotive enthusiast Rupal Ranjan has clicked the facelifted Jeep Compass for the very first time in India. The vehicle was heavily camouflaged and rode on what seems to be a temporary set of five-spoke alloy wheels, Cosmetic differences, being minor, are almost impossible to take note from this test mule. As mentioned before, the upgrades are limited to slight styling enhancements, better cabin trims and an improved infotainment system.

Meanwhile, a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine has been introduced for global markets. It comes in two states of tune: 128bhp/270Nm (6-speed manual( and 148bhp/270Nm (9-speed DCT). The Indian market may not get it as Jeep India has already updated the old and more powerful 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor (161bhp/250Nm) to BS6 specifications. Just like before, petrol variants would be FWD while top-end diesel choices come in AWD format.

The 2.0-litre BS6 diesel mill churns out around 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. In a different tune, the same unit powers the Tata Harrier and MG Hector; the primary rivals of the Jeep Compass. Jeep India plans to launch the updated Compass by Diwali (November 2020).