2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Debuts In India – Bookings, Test Drives Start Later In Jan

Updates on Jeep Compass Facelift are limited to cosmetic and feature upgrades, no mechanical changes have been incorporated

After months of waiting, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has finally revealed its much anticipated Jeep Compass Facelift in India with a launch scheduled later this month. Along with the standard model, FCA will also launch its adventure-oriented Trailhawk variant of the SUV in its updated form.

The facelifted Compass made its international debut a month and a half ago at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China. Prior to that, test mules of the updated SUV have been spotted on a regular basis across various markets including India. The new Compass comes with a handful of cosmetic updates and a revised interior.

Exterior Design Updates

At first glance, there doesn’t seem to be any major differences in the facelift model from the outgoing model. However, things get clearer on a closer look. At front, it receives a newly designed seven-slat grille with chrome inserts and silver accents on honeycomb mesh inside. It also flaunts a slightly reworked headlamp cluster with its lower edge now running a flatter contour than the previous model.

The clusters even get different headlight inserts and new LED units are expected to be used. Another notable update is the new front bumper which is more muscular than the previous model in addition to a long black insert frame connecting the fog lamp housings and an auxiliary air inlet in the centre.

At rear, things are very much intact except for the redesigned rear bumper diffuser. It carries forward the same pair of LED taillights from the current model.

Trailhawk variant is an adventure-oriented model hence has a more rugged exterior look with a completely blacked-out front grille and bumper. The hood flaunts body decals comprising black and red colours.

It even gets red tow hooks at front bumper adding a nice contrast to its look. The Trailhawk variant also gets freshly designed alloy wheels different from the standard version. Overall, the silhouette of the standard facelifted model and Trailhawk have been carried forward from the current Compass.

Interior Updates & Features on offer

Inside the cabin, things are slightly different due to revised dash layout thanks to the new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit which is compatible with FCA’s latest UConnect 5 technology.

AC vents have also been slightly tweaked. Other notable highlights include a fully digital instrument cluster, double-stitched leather upholstery, a 3-spoke steering wheel, 360-degree parking camera and more.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

India-spec Compass facelift will be powered by the current set of powertrain options which include a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel unit. The former kicks out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 7-speed DCT on petrol unit and a 9-speed automatic gearbox on the diesel unit.

A 4×4 drivetrain is offered as optional on the standard model with the diesel powertrain only. The Trailhawk derivative offers a 4WD setup as standard. Production of the facelifted Compass has reportedly begun at FCA’s plant in Ranjangaon near Pune in Maharashtra. India remains the manufacturing hug for RHD Compass. It will soon start exports to countries like Japan and Australia.