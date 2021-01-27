2021 Jeep Compass Launch Price Rs 17 L To Rs 28.3 L – 4 Variants, 11 Trims

The Jeep Compass Facelift will launch in India on 27th January 2021

The Jeep Compass facelift will be presented in 4 variants of Sport, Longitude, Limited, and a new Model S. Prices start from Rs 16.99 lakh ex-sh and go all the way to Rs 28.29 lakh, ex-sh. Jeep says that the new Model S variant is an all new top of the line variant globally which is on offer with Compass. Up to Rs 1.6 lakh price hike, in comparison to older Compass.

New Compass will be on offer with 7 colour options of Exotic Red, Magnesio Grey, Minimal Grey, Bright White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue and an all-new Techno Green shade. No price details have been revealed as on date and will be announced only January 27, 2021.

Jeep Compass Variant-wise Features

Base Compass Sport variant will receive features such as LED reflector headlamps, a shark fin antenna, rear wiper and defogger, electrically adjustable ORVMs and will sit on 17 inch alloy wheels. The interiors will be seen done up in a black colour scheme with black fabric seating, a new 8.4 inch touchscreen display with U-Connect, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 3.5 inch MID unit and 4 speakers.

It will also see all 4 power windows and auto start/ stop button among its interior updates. Safety will be via a total of 2 airbags, rear parking camera, auto electric parking brakes, roll over mitigation and 4 disc brakes with 4 channel ABS. Safety equipment offered from the base trim upwards will also include hydraulic boost failure compensation, dynamic steering torque, traction control, frequency selective dampening and hill start assist.

The Longitude variant of the Compass facelift will see all the features present in the Sports variant along with roof rails, electrically folding ORVMs and LED fog lamps. Its interiors also see added equipment with a 7 inch TFT instrument cluster and 6 speakers.

The feature list on the Jeep Compass Limited variant gets extended to auto headlamps, electro-chromatic mirror, auto folding ORVMs, rain sensing wipers, LED tail lamps and front skid plates while it sits on 18 inch alloy wheels. The interiors are seen with 12 way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, Mckenz leather upholstery and 6 airbags. Limited (O) variant gets a dual panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate and feature options include U-Connect with a 10.1 inch screen.

The top of the line Jeep Compass Model S variant is heavily outfitted with added feature and safety equipment so as to set it apart. It gets a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System – TPMS, ambient foot lights, a powered tailgate and LED projector headlamps with reflectors.

It also gets an Alpine 9 speaker sound system, 360 degree camera, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and a larger 10.25 inch MID cluster. Black leather upholstery and front passenger power seat are also a part of its interior updates over the lower variants.

Jeep Compass New FL Price Petrol 4×2 Jan-21 Sport MT 16.99 Sport DCT 18.69 Longitude (O) DCT 21.29 Limited (O) DCT 23.29 Model S DCT 25.29 Ex-sh Prices In Rs Lakh Jeep Compass New FL Price Diesel 4×2 Jan-21 Sport MT 19.49 Longitude (O) 20.49 Limited (O) MT 22.49 Model S MT 24.49 Diesel 4×4 In Rs Lakh Limited (O) AT 26.29 Model S AT 28.29

Engine Specs

The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift will see no change in its engine lineup. It will continue to be powered by a 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine offering 163 hp power and 250 Nm torque and a 2.0 liter diesel engine making 173 hp power and 350 Nm torque. Transmission options on offer include manual as well as automatic.