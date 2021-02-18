2021 Jeep Wrangler Launch On 15th March – Made In India Variant Spied

In India, Jeep Wrangler competes against premium off-roaders such as Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and Land Rover Defender

In the latest development, FCA India has announced that it will be officially launching the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler in the country on March 15. The off-roader will now be sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit as opposed to a fully imported product via the CBU route.

Jeep first launched the Wrangler in India back in August 2019 at a price of Rs 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom). A year later, the Italian-American joint venture launched a premium variant in the form of Wrangler Rubicon at a price of Rs. 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The first batch of Wrangler was sold out within last year itself.

After local assembly of the SUV, its prices are expected to drop by a considerable margin. The 2021 Wrangler will be assembled out of CKD kits at FCA’s Ranjangaon-based facility near Pune in Maharashtra. The company has also announced that it will be investing Rs 180 crore in India towards local assembly of the Wrangler.

Interiors & Features on offer

Images of the new made-in-India Wrangler have surfaced on Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group, courtesy raaheguzar which has been spotted in Pune. It features an updated cabin with a redesigned dashboard layout with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage. This unit is compatible to Uconnect 4C NAV connected tech with Navigation.

Other features on offer are Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, passive keyless entry and more. It gets a 5-seater configuration with premium leather upholstery and contrasting white stitching.

Engine Specification & 4WD

It draws its power from a 2.0-litre high-power turbo petrol which returns an output of 268 bhp at 5250 rpm and a peak torque of 400 Nm at 3000rpm. This unit is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Power could be sent to all wheels via a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup along with a low-range transfer case. It also gets electrically activated differential locks and a new 4WD auto mode that works in tandem with sensors that measure traction slip.

Jeep India Plans

The automaker has earlier announced that the new generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is expected to make its global debut later this year, will be launched in India in 2022 and will also be locally assembled in India. In fact, Jeep intends to make its Ranjangaon facility in India a manufacturing hub for all right-hand drive markets of the world.

Jeep recently launched the facelifted Compass in India at a starting price of Rs 17.0 lakh going up to Rs 28.30 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).