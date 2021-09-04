2021 Kawasaki KX250, KX450 India Launch Price Rs 8 Lakh Onwards

Kawasaki also offers its entry-level motocross in the form of KX100 in India which is priced at Rs 4.87 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kawasaki has launched the latest iterations of its adventure twins- KX250 and KX450 in India at a price of Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 8.59 lakh respectively (both prices ex-showroom). Both motorcycles are meant for hardcore off-roading and could be classified as proper dirt bikes. These are not road-legal motorcycles.

Bookings for the new KX250 and KX450 are open at all Kawasaki dealerships across the country. Starting with their design, both KX250 and KX450 are very similar in their styling barring a few minor variations. Underpinning the dirt bikes is a revised lightweight aluminium frame that is claimed to improve dynamics of the motorcycles.

Updated Styling, Ergoomics

Design of the motorcycles hasn’t been tinkered with, however, ergonomics on both bikes have been improved. This involves a redesigned fuel tank, a flatter tank seat and slimmer shrouds.

The Japanese bikemaker has fitted the dirt bikes with an ERGO FIT adjustable handlebar while footpegs have also been repositioned. Further, the handlebar on both bikes has been equipped with a Renthal aluminium Fatbar as a standard feature to counter vibrations.

Revised Hardware Configuration

Handling of the bike has been improved too with a retuned race-ready suspension setup comprising 49mm inverted telescopic forks at front and a new Unit Trak unit at rear. Both units are adjustable for compression and rebound damping. For KW250, the suspension travel is pegged at 314mm and 316mm front and rear respectively.

For K450, the figures stand at 305mm and 307mm for front and rear respectively. Braking hardware consists of single disc brakes with 270mm rotor and twin-piston calipers at front and 250mm rotor and a single-piston caliper at rear. KX250 weighs 107 kilos while KX450 tips the weighing scales at 110kg.

Retuned powertrain

Significant updates have been made to the powertrain for improved performance. KX250 is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with factory-racer tuning. While exact output figures haven’t been shared, peak power output has been increased by 1.4 PS.

This has been achieved by Revised processing for the throats of intake and exhaust manifolds. Also, crankcase has been redesigned to reduce weight which has impacted performance.

A similar set of updates has also been made on the 449cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine powering KX450. Both powertrains are paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This is the first time that Kawasaki is offering a hydraulic clutch on its motocrosser range.

More importantly, both motorcycles are offered with an electric start previously not offered. There is nothing much on offer as creature comforts since these bikes are built for a different purpose. Both bikes, however, receive a launch control mode.